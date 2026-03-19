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Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 features a 17,353 sq mm three-channel liquid-cooled vapour chamber with central cooling architecture 3.0 for thermal management.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 14:35 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 is offered in black and white colourways

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Highlights
  • Lenovo offers up to 24GB RAM on the Legion Y700 Gen 5
  • Legion Y700 Gen 5 supports TF card expansion up to 2TB
  • Legion Y700 Gen 5 includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
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Lenovo has launched the Legion Y700 Gen 5 gaming tablet in China with an 8.8-inch 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 9000mAh battery with 68W fast charging. The tablet also features a high-resolution panel, an advanced cooling system, and AI-backed gaming and productivity tools. It supports up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, along with microSD expansion, and includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, targeting users looking for a compact, high-performance gaming device.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Price, Availability

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the gaming tablet costs CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 64,900) for the 16GB + 512GB model, and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 81,100) for the 24GB + 1TB option. It is available in a Carbon Cystal Black and Ice Soul White (translated from Chinese) colourway and is currently available for purchase via the Lenovo China e-store, with additional subsidised and student pricing available for eligible buyers.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 features an 8.8-inch display with a 3040 x 1904 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 408 ppi pixel density. The panel supports up to 800 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 12-bit colour depth, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. It also offers an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 2640Hz, a multi-finger sampling rate of 480Hz, and 10x touch resolution.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, with support for TF card expansion up to 2TB. It runs on an Android 16-based user interface out of the box.

The 5th Gen Legion Y700 includes several AI features, such as AI Voiceprint Hunter 2.0, AI Pixel Sniper God 2.0, and cross-device AI search. It also supports AI note-taking features like writing assistance, summarisation, and speech transcription. The tablet supports a low-latency stylus and features Legion Halo lighting effects.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 features a 17,353 sq mm three-channel liquid-cooled vapour chamber with central cooling architecture 3.0 for thermal management. It includes an 8-megapixel front camera with facial recognition and a 50-megapixel rear camera. For audio, the tablet is equipped with dual horizontal super-linear speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo packs a 9,000mAh battery in the Legion Y700 Gen 5 with support for 68W fast charging. The company claims up to 18.8 hours of video playback and around 10.3 hours of gaming on the tablet. It also supports bypass charging to reduce heat during gaming sessions. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual USB Type-C ports.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3040x1904 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Price, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Features, Lenovo Legion Y700 Lineup, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
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