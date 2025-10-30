PlayStation Plus Essential games for November have been revealed. Just as a leak this week claimed, Stray, the cat adventure title from BlueTwelve Studio, is coming to PS Plus. The monthly games for November also include rally racing sim EA Sports WRC 24 and battle strategy title Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from November 4 to December 1.

PS Plus monthly games for October, which include Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3, are available on the service till November 3. Don't forget to add these to your game library to continue playing after they leave PS Plus. Now, let's take a closer look at November's PS Plus Essential lineup.

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Stray was tipped as one of November's PS Plus Essential games earlier this week. The adventure platformer, where you play as a stray cat finding its way across a futuristic city, launched in 2022 and was available on PS Plus Game Catalog on day one. It left the service a year later. Now, it's coming back to PS Plus next month.

Stray is an adventure game where you solve environmental puzzles and do some light platforming, all as a stray cat. There's even a button to go meow. The game features a sci-fi, neon-drenched city populated by robots. Players must find their way out of the walled city, while helping some of its citizens on their way. Stray's cozy vibe and its striking visuals and lighting make it an ideal game to play during this time of the year.

EA Sports WRC comes with the official license for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship

Photo Credit: EA

EA Sports WRC 24 (PS4)

EA Sports WRC 24 comes with the official license for the FIA World Rally Championship and is developed by Codemasters, the genre veterans behind the acclaimed Dirt Rally series of games. In WRC 24, you can build the car you want and compete in the 2024 rally season.

The rally racing title features 74 cars and over 200 stages across 18 rallies. In addition to playing career mode, players can also take part in online cross-platform multiplayer races.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, or TABS, is a physics based medieval battle sim where players choose their warriors, draw their battle lines and see the chaos unfold in comedic, ragdoll violence. The game tasks players to set up their battlements to take on the army on the other side. Each pick comes with an attached cost, so players must strategise and pick accordingly.

You don't have any control once the battle begins, but you can swing around the camera and see your army either succeed gloriously or fail hilariously. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator released on PC, Mac, and Xbox One in 2021 and received a PS5 version last year.