Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Stray is an adventure game where you play as a stray cat.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 October 2025 13:33 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive/ BlueTwelve Studio

Stray was released in 2022

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PS Plus Essential games for November will go live on November 4
  • Stray was tipped to join PS Plus earlier this week
  • EA Sports WRC 24 is developed by Dirt Rally studio, Codemasters
Advertisement

PlayStation Plus Essential games for November have been revealed. Just as a leak this week claimed, Stray, the cat adventure title from BlueTwelve Studio, is coming to PS Plus. The monthly games for November also include rally racing sim EA Sports WRC 24 and battle strategy title Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from November 4 to December 1.

PS Plus monthly games for October, which include Alan Wake 2, Cocoon, and Goat Simulator 3, are available on the service till November 3. Don't forget to add these to your game library to continue playing after they leave PS Plus. Now, let's take a closer look at November's PS Plus Essential lineup.

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Stray was tipped as one of November's PS Plus Essential games earlier this week. The adventure platformer, where you play as a stray cat finding its way across a futuristic city, launched in 2022 and was available on PS Plus Game Catalog on day one. It left the service a year later. Now, it's coming back to PS Plus next month.

Stray is an adventure game where you solve environmental puzzles and do some light platforming, all as a stray cat. There's even a button to go meow. The game features a sci-fi, neon-drenched city populated by robots. Players must find their way out of the walled city, while helping some of its citizens on their way. Stray's cozy vibe and its striking visuals and lighting make it an ideal game to play during this time of the year.

wrc ea wrc

EA Sports WRC comes with the official license for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship
Photo Credit: EA

EA Sports WRC 24 (PS4)

EA Sports WRC 24 comes with the official license for the FIA World Rally Championship and is developed by Codemasters, the genre veterans behind the acclaimed Dirt Rally series of games. In WRC 24, you can build the car you want and compete in the 2024 rally season.

The rally racing title features 74 cars and over 200 stages across 18 rallies. In addition to playing career mode, players can also take part in online cross-platform multiplayer races.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, or TABS, is a physics based medieval battle sim where players choose their warriors, draw their battle lines and see the chaos unfold in comedic, ragdoll violence. The game tasks players to set up their battlements to take on the army on the other side. Each pick comes with an attached cost, so players must strategise and pick accordingly.

You don't have any control once the battle begins, but you can swing around the camera and see your army either succeed gloriously or fail hilariously. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator released on PC, Mac, and Xbox One in 2021 and received a PS5 version last year.

EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series WRC
PEGI Rating 3+
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus, PS5, Sony, Stray
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE

Related Stories

PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  5. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  6. Bitcoin's Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  7. Stray is Coming to PS Plus Essential Tier in November
  8. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  9. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Lava Agni 4 With Metal Design and Flat Edges Teased Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  2. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
  3. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  4. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  6. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  7. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
  8. Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
  9. Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
  10. Grammarly Rebrands to Superhuman, Introduces New Agentic AI Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »