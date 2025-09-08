Bitcoin whales recently offloaded about 115,000 BTC worth nearly $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh crore) in the past month, in what analysts have called the biggest sell-off since mid-2022. While this has pushed Bitcoin prices below $111,000 (roughly Rs. 97.7 lakh), experts note that such movements are part of natural market dynamics and often create space for healthier growth by shaking out short-term traders and creating fresh liquidity.

Analysts Say Whale Dump Signals Short-Term Volatility, Not Long-Term Weakness

Balaji Srihari, Vice President at CoinSwitch, said the whale activity should be viewed in context rather than as a sign of weakness. “When big holders sell in bulk, it can cause short-term volatility and sometimes even shake retail sentiment. But it does not always mean weakness; in many cases, it simply creates liquidity. Large players may be booking profits to invest in other assets, while newer investors get an opportunity to enter at better prices,” he explained. Srihari added that investors should focus on the long-term picture, not day-to-day swings.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, highlighted that such sell-offs have historically cleared the way for stronger uptrends. “The recent whale dump of 115,000 BTC, the largest since mid-2022, underscores the outsized role of large holders in shaping near-term market sentiment. Such sell-offs inevitably spark turbulence, but history suggests that broad supply absorption often strengthens market resilience,” he said. Shekhar added that expectations of a September rate cut by the US Fed could provide liquidity tailwinds, potentially reigniting institutional demand.

The previous whale-led offload on this scale occurred in mid-2022 during a period known as the ‘crypto winter', when the collapse of Terra (Luna) triggered bankruptcies across Celsius, Voyager, and Three Arrows Capital. Unlike that panic-driven sell-off, experts believe the current moves appear strategic and profit-driven, after Bitcoin's climb to fresh all-time highs in the previous month and differential ETF flows and macroeconomic variability.

For now, institutional investments and ETF demand appear to be compensating for whale-driven selling, and Bitcoin is only down 13 percent from its mid-August peak. While short-term volatility is bound to occur, experts believe that the long-term fundamentals of crypto adoption are still sound and that these market resets often act as a catalyst that will assist in maintaining sustainable uptrends.



