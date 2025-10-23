Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions

Bitcoin price appears to be unaffected, even as US-China tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown keep traders cautious.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 13:33 IST
Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Norman Wozny

Crypto markets stay cautious as Bitcoin and Ethereum trade steadily amidst global uncertainty

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crypto market trades sideways as investors await key macro indicators
  • Whale accumulation adds bullish tone to BTC outlook
  • Stablecoin volume triples Visa’s annual transaction value
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price stabilised around $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96.7 lakh) on Thursday, as trading volumes remained muted amidst ongoing US-China trade tensions and the US government shutdown, which is now in its fourth week. Traders are cautious and waiting for more definite signals as a result of the uncertainty created by the postponement of important US economic data. Ethereum mirrored the trend, hovering around $3,800 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is trading around Rs. 95.5 lakh, while Ethereum is priced at Rs. 3.3 lakh on major Indian exchanges.

Altcoins Trade in Tight Ranges as Market Consolidates

Most altcoins stayed within narrow ranges as the broader crypto market continued to consolidate. XRP hovered around $2.39 (roughly Rs. 210), while Binance Coin (BNB) traded near $1,100 (roughly Rs. 94,200). Dogecoin (DOGE) stood at $0.19 (roughly Rs. 16.80) and Solana (SOL) was priced at $184 (roughly Rs. 16,210). 

Noting that Bitcoin's recent price action signals cautious optimism among investors, Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said, “Bitcoin is consolidating within a narrow range after briefly reclaiming $114,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore), as investors are cautious. Despite this, the broader outlook remains bullish, supported by renewed whale accumulation of over 12,000 BTC in the past week. More importantly, the global M2 money supply is increasing, standing at $137 trillion (roughly Rs. 12,00,000 crore).”

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, Bitcoin remains in a holding pattern as traders await macro clarity. “Uncertainty surrounding U-China trade discussions and the US government shutdown entering its fourth week, which has delayed key economic data releases, is keeping market activity measured [...] Meanwhile, Bitcoin's options open interest now exceeds futures by $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,50,000 crore), one of the widest gaps on record, reflecting increased hedging activity and a mature market structure,” the desk said

The CoinDCX Research Team added that sentiment remains fragile despite strength in select large-cap tokens. “The top gainers for the day are Hyperliquid with over a 6 percent jump, Mantle with over 3 percent, and Monero by over 2.7 percent. Besides, Zcash plunges by more than 10 percent, followed by DoubleZero and SPX6900 by over 7.7 percent,” the team said.

Looking ahead, a decisive break above $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96.7 lakh) would likely restore momentum and open the way towards $113,800 (roughly Rs. 1 crore), while a drop below $106,500 (roughly Rs. 93.6 lakh) could extend corrective pressure. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Crypto in India, cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a New Feature Which Lets Users Filter Media Files and Stickers

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  2. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its October 27 Launch in China
  4. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch
  6. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  7. OnePlus Tipped to Launch New Smartphone With This Upcoming Qualcomm Chip
  8. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Amazon Launches AI Glasses for Delivery Associates With Heads-Up Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $110,000 Amidst Ongoing Trade Tensions
  2. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing a New Feature Which Lets Users Filter Media Files and Stickers
  3. Battlefield 6 Season 1 Gameplay Trailer Details New 'Blackwell Fields' Map and More
  4. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 16 GB of RAM
  5. MeitY Proposes New Rules to Detect and Track AI-Generated Deepfakes
  6. Oppo Find X9s Tipped to Launch With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC
  7. Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
  8. Apple Co-Founder and Godfathers of AI Have Signed a Letter Asking for Ban on Superintelligence
  9. OnePlus Smartphone With 8,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Leaked; Could Join OnePlus Ace 6 Series
  10. Amazon AI Glasses for Delivery Associates Launched With Heads-Up Display, Navigation: Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »