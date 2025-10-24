Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report

Crypto traders remain optimistic as Bitcoin, Ethereum extend gains before the US releases inflation data today.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 12:39 IST
Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Altcoins mirror Bitcoin’s gains with Solana, BNB, and XRP recording notable daily growth

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crypto market cap rises above $3.7 trillion amid improving sentiment
  • Solana, BNB, and XRP lead altcoin rally with steady daily gains
  • Analysts see a softer CPI print as a trigger for further Bitcoin upside
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price rose to $111,000 (roughly Rs. 97.3 lakh) on Friday, climbing more than 2 percent over the last 24 hours as overall market sentiment turned positive. Traders appeared optimistic ahead of the US CPI report, which could influence expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts. Ethereum also strengthened, hovering near $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.48 lakh) after posting a 3.5 percent gain. According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is trading at around Rs. 97.4 lakh, while Ethereum is priced at Rs. 3.47 lakh on major Indian exchanges.

Altcoins Record Broad Gains as Traders Await Macroeconomic Developments

In lockstep with Bitcoin's upward momentum and improved investor sentiment, most altcoins saw their values increase on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) traded around $1,113 (roughly Rs. 97,660), XRP hovered at $2.44 (roughly Rs. 214), Solana (SOL) rose to $193 (roughly Rs. 16,980), and Dogecoin (DOGE) stood near $0.19 (roughly Rs. 17.34). The overall crypto market capitalisation crossed $3.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,24,50,000 crore), reflecting renewed confidence among traders.

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, Bitcoin briefly crossed the $111,000 (roughly Rs. 97.4 lakh) level, rising 2.1 percent in the past day as optimism returned to the market. “The broader crypto market recorded slight upside as sentiment improved with news of an upcoming US-China presidential meeting, adding optimism during a period of trade uncertainty,” the desk said.

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said the crypto market is showing renewed momentum ahead of the US inflation print. “Expectations around Quantitative Easing by the Fed have also created a favourable environment for crypto. If CPI data comes in softer than expected, Bitcoin could break above the $113,600 (roughly Rs. 99.6 lakh) resistance, making way for further gains, while support is seen near $107,200 (roughly Rs. 94 lakh),” Patel said.

The CoinDCX Research Team noted that Bitcoin's recovery above the pivotal resistance at $110,000 (roughly Rs. 96.6 lakh) helped lift market sentiment, though fear persists. “The top gainers for the day include World Liberty Financial with over a 13 percent rise, followed by Aster with 11.56 percent and Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance & SPX6900 with over an 8 percent rise each. Besides, Tron and Flare fell by over 2 percent, while Story and MYX Finance dropped by over 1 percent each,” the team said.

The CoinSwitch Desk believes a breakout above $111,500 (roughly Rs. 97.8 lakh) could confirm a bullish reversal toward $114,000 (roughly Rs. 99.9 lakh), while any pullback below $109,000 (roughly Rs. 95.5 lakh) might delay momentum. Traders eyeing today's CPI data and a possible US-China trade deal remain cautiously optimistic heading into the weekend.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: cryptocurrencies, Crypto market in India, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset With Support for 144Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 6E Capabilities
Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2

Related Stories

Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, and More
  3. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Here's When the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 Could Launch in India
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  7. Microsoft Is Upgrading Copilot With These New Features
  8. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 80,000 in India
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Manage Storage Directly Within a Chat Window
  10. The AI Browser Showdown: ChatGPT Atlas vs Perplexity's Comet vs Dia
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
  2. Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset With Support for 144Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 6E Capabilities
  4. OpenAI is Bringing Sora to Android Users Soon, to Improve the App’s Social Experience
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite CPU, GPU Details and Performance Revealed via Geekbench Listing
  6. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 98-Inch Display Launched, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Tags Along
  7. OnePlus 15 Microsite Confirms Availability via Amazon: Check Expected Price, Features
  8. Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing Feature That Lets Users Manage Storage Directly Within the Chat Window
  10. OnePlus 15R (OnePlus Ace 6): Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »