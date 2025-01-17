Technology News
English Edition

US President-Elect Donald Trump Said to Plan Elevation of Cryptocurrency as a National Priority

An executive order would mark a sea change for crypto.

By Stephanie Lai and Olga Kharif, Bloomberg News | Updated: 17 January 2025 15:06 IST
US President-Elect Donald Trump Said to Plan Elevation of Cryptocurrency as a National Priority

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

The US government currently holds nearly $20 billion worth of Bitcoin,

Highlights
  • The order is expected to create a crypto advisory council
  • A slew of crypto firms have donated to Trump’s inaugural committee
  • Also under consideration is the creation of a national Bitcoin stockpile
Advertisement

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to release an executive order elevating crypto as a policy priority and giving industry insiders a voice within his administration, according to people familiar with the plans.

The order is expected to name crypto as a national imperative or priority — strategic wording intended to guide government agencies to work with the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. It is also slated to create a crypto advisory council to advocate for the industry's policy priorities, said the people who requested anonymity to discuss an executive order that is not yet public.

Trump has enjoyed strong support from the crypto industry, which has a powerful presence in Washington, backed by well-funded political action committees. A slew of companies, including Coinbase and Ripple, have donated to Trump's inaugural committee in recent months. On Friday, days before the inauguration, the industry is hosting an “Inaugural Crypto Ball” in support of Trump.

The executive order would mark a sea change for crypto, which has been a target for investigations during President Joe Biden's administration following a spate of high-profile fraud cases, including the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange. Federal agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission filed more than 100 enforcement actions against the sector in recent years, and banking regulators made it difficult for crypto companies to work with financial institutions.

Still under discussion for inclusion in the executive order is a directive for all government agencies to review policies about digital assets and possibly pause any litigation involving crypto, the people said. Stopping legal actions that have targeted a range of companies from Binance Holdings Ltd., the world's biggest crypto exchange, to startup Ripple Labs Inc. is a top priority for the industry. 

Also under consideration is the creation of a national Bitcoin stockpile, which would encompass the government's existing holdings of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, the people said. The US government currently holds nearly $20 billion worth of Bitcoin, confiscated as part of various investigations, according to analytics company Arkham. Bitcoin has rallied almost 50%, to above $100,000, since the November election in part on hopes that such a stockpile would be created. The token more than doubled in price in 2024.

The people cautioned that the executive order, which could come as soon as Monday, is not final and could change before it is made public. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Trump has vowed to issue a bevy of executive orders across a range of disparate industries and issues within his first few days back in office.

“What I think Donald Trump is going to do is signal that the United States is back and we are ready to lead in this industry,” said Kara Calvert, vice president for US policy at Coinbase Global Inc., the country's biggest cryptocurrency exchange. “What it's signaling to other countries is be careful, or you won't keep up.”

Despite regulatory setbacks under Biden, crypto in the US expanded, with major financial companies including the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., launching spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds last year. BNY has been working to expand its crypto custody effort, and Cantor Fitzgerald announced plans to launch a Bitcoin financing business.

Trump embraced the crypto industry during the presidential campaign last year. In July, he headlined a Bitcoin conference, where he promised to make the US the crypto capital of the world. Trump-branded collections of nonfungible tokens have been coming out for several years, and last year he and his sons announced a crypto effort called World Liberty Financial, which is supposed to let people earn and borrow crypto, but has yet to provide those services.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Cryptocurrency, crypto policy
Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed
Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, Ether Value Falls

Related Stories

US President-Elect Donald Trump Said to Plan Elevation of Cryptocurrency as a National Priority
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung May Equip the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab Active 5 Pro With These Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  2. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  3. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  4. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Hinge Introduces AI-Powered Prompt Feedback to Help Users Improve Dating Profiles
  6. Malaysia Considers Crypto, Blockchain Policies After Discussions With UAE Government
  7. LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert to Live Stream on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know: Dates, Live Stream, and Special Travel Updates
  9. Alangu OTT Release: Tamil-Malayalam Action Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Tree Crops Overlooked in Policies Despite Critical Role in Sustainability Goals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »