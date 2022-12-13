Technology News
loading

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars

FTX was plugged by celebrities in advertising campaigns, and the cyber whiz kid became a regular presence in Washington.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 13 December 2022 17:40 IST
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars

Photo Credit: Reuters

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday

Highlights
  • Sam Bankman-Fried was set to testify at US House Committee before arrest
  • Former FTX CEO allegedly misused funds belonging to the firm's customers
  • Sam Bankman-Fried donated millions of dollars in political contributions

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday with defrauding customers out of billions of dollars, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States.

"Today we are holding Mr. Bankman-Fried responsible for fraudulently raising billions of dollars from investors in FTX and misusing funds belonging to FTX's trading customers," the exchange said in a statement.

"We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The statement added investigations "as to other securities law violations and into other entities and persons relating to the alleged misconduct are ongoing."

Bankman-Fried's FTX platform was plugged by celebrities in advertising campaigns, and the cyber whiz kid became a regular presence in Washington, where he donated tens of millions of dollars in political contributions.

But after reaching a valuation of $32 billion, FTX's implosion was swift following a November 2 report on ties between FTX and Alameda, a trading company also controlled by Bankman-Fried.

The report exposed that Alameda's balance sheet was heavily built on the FTT currency -- a token created by FTX with no independent value.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX collapse, Cryptocurrency, FTX Crypto Exchange
Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm Technologies

Related Stories

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  7. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  8. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  9. Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Review
  10. Xiaomi Watch S2 With AMOLED Display, 100 Sports Modes Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report
  2. Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G Get BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPad (2022) Fails to Survive JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure: Watch Video
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Search Recent Groups via Contact Names: Details
  7. Tim Cook Reveals That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors, Confirms Decade-Long Partnership
  8. Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
  9. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.