Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, and Galaxy A51 5G are reportedly the latest Samsung smartphones to receive an update to the company's Android 13-based One UI 5.0 interface . The One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G and Samsung Galaxy F22 has been spotted rolling out in India while the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G's One UI 5.0 update is currently rolling out in select European markets including Switzerland, France, and the Nordic region, according to a report.

As per the report by SamMobile, the South Korean conglomerate has begun rolling out an update for the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy F22 smartphones in India with firmware versions numbers M325FXXU4CVK6 and E225FXXU4CVK4, respectively. However, the updates include the October 2022 Android security patch attached to it, instead of the latest December 2022 security patches that have rolled out to some Samsung phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in select European markets. These include Switzerland, France, and the Nordic region. The update bears firmware version number A516BXXU5EVL2. Moreover, the One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy A51 5G sees the latest December 2022 Android security patch attached to it, according to another report.

Eligible users may download the update by manually navigating to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update, which brings increased customisation capabilities to its users through features like custom-built Modes and Routines, was first unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 in October. The update also brings an expanded Material You design to more parts of the interface, and an improved lock screen with greater customisation options.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones also received their Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.