Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13 Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download

Samsung's affordable smartphones may not support all of the features introduced on One UI 5.1.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 17:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download

Samsung Galaxy M32 (pictured) was launched in June

Highlights
  • One UI 5.0 was first unveiled by Samsung in October
  • Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22 One UI 5.0 update rolling out in India
  • Galaxy A51 5G devices in select European regions getting the One UI 5.0 u

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, and Galaxy A51 5G are reportedly the latest Samsung smartphones to receive an update to the company's Android 13-based One UI 5.0 interface . The One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G and Samsung Galaxy F22 has been spotted rolling out in India while the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G's One UI 5.0 update is currently rolling out in select European markets including Switzerland, France, and the Nordic region, according to a report.

As per the report by SamMobile, the South Korean conglomerate has begun rolling out an update for the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy F22 smartphones in India with firmware versions numbers M325FXXU4CVK6 and E225FXXU4CVK4, respectively. However, the updates include the October 2022 Android security patch attached to it, instead of the latest December 2022 security patches that have rolled out to some Samsung phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in select European markets. These include Switzerland, France, and the Nordic region. The update bears firmware version number A516BXXU5EVL2. Moreover, the One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy A51 5G sees the latest December 2022 Android security patch attached to it, according to another report.

Eligible users may download the update by manually navigating to the phone's Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update, which brings increased customisation capabilities to its users through features like custom-built Modes and Routines, was first unveiled by the South Korean conglomerate at the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 in October. The update also brings an expanded Material You design to more parts of the interface, and an improved lock screen with greater customisation options.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones also received their Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Quick 90Hz refresh rate
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • Pre-installed apps, spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M32 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good Super AMOLED display
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Slow charging using provided charger
  • Poor gaming performance
  • Low light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F22 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G
India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says
Featured video of the day
Review of the Realme 10 Pro+

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  7. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  8. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  9. Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Review
  10. Xiaomi Watch S2 With AMOLED Display, 100 Sports Modes Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report
  2. Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G Get BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPad (2022) Fails to Survive JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure: Watch Video
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Search Recent Groups via Contact Names: Details
  7. Tim Cook Reveals That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors, Confirms Decade-Long Partnership
  8. Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
  9. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.