Technology News

Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program

Kraken said its agreement with the US SEC to end its on-chain staking services would affect only US clients.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2023 10:52 IST
Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program

Photo Credit: Reuters

Kraken offers its customers the ability to "stake" certain crypto tokens for rewards

Highlights
  • The settlement marks the SEC's first crackdown on staking
  • Most staking providers fail to provide proper disclosures, says SEC
  • Kraken did not admit or deny the allegations

Crypto exchange Kraken agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it failed to register the program, the agency said on Thursday, in a move that could cause headaches for platforms with similar offerings.

The settlement marks the SEC's first crackdown on staking, a common service offered at both centralised and decentralised crypto exchanges, including most of the major exchanges in the US such as Coinbase and Binance US.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Thursday, SEC chair Gary Gensler said that most staking providers fail to provide customers proper disclosures such as how a company is protecting a user's staked assets. Those providers should register their staking services with the SEC, Gensler added.

"When a company or platform offers you these kinds of returns, whether they call their services 'lending,' 'earn,' 'rewards,' 'APY,' or 'staking' - that relationship should come with the protections of the federal securities laws," Gensler said.

Owners of crypto assets that use a "proof-of-stake" blockchain can stake some of their assets to potentially take part in the process of validating transactions. In exchange for their work, validators are often rewarded with newly created crypto assets.

Kraken offers its customers the ability to "stake" certain crypto tokens in order to earn rewards. Its website advertises that users can earn up to 20 percent in annual yield if they pledge to lock up their assets for a certain period of time.

The San Francisco-based platform did not admit or deny the allegations in the SEC's complaint.

In a statement, Kraken said its agreement to end its on-chain staking services would affect only US clients, and that most assets enrolled in its program by US users would be automatically "unstaked" starting on Thursday.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said a ban on staking for US retail customers would be "a terrible path for the US". Coinbase also offers a staking service to its US customers.

"We need to make sure that new technologies are encouraged to grow in the US, and not stifled by lack of clear rules," Armstrong said.

Shares of Coinbase were down more than 14 percent on Thursday.

Kraken in November agreed to pay $362,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crore) to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control to settle civil liability related to apparent violations of sanctions on Iran, and to invest an additional $100,000 (roughly Rs. 82,55,000) in certain sanctions compliance controls.

The company's incoming CEO told Reuters in September that the exchange had no plans to register with the SEC as a market intermediary, or to delist crypto tokens that the regulator has labelled as securities.

The settlement comes a year after a subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc agreed to pay $100 million (roughly Rs. 825 crore) to the SEC and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the company offered to nearly 600,000 investors.

As part of the settlement, BlockFi had planned to offer an alternative product expected to be the first crypto interest-bearing security registered with the SEC, but the New Jersey company filed for bankruptcy in November without launching the product.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kraken, US SEC
Twitter Failed to Submit Complete Report on Efforts to Combat Online Disinformation, EU Says
Featured video of the day
OnePlus Pad First Look

Related Stories

Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  2. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  3. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  4. The 7 Biggest Web Series in February – Netflix, Hotstar, Apple TV+, More
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  6. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  7. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  9. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Money Heist Berlin Gets Release Window, First Teaser
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine’s Day: All Details
  2. Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery
  3. The Peripheral Renewed for Second Season at Amazon Prime Video
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Google Meet Updated With Support for Captions in Video Recordings: All Details
  6. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. BTC, ETH Retain Losses for Second Day in Row, Majority Altcoins Record Dips
  8. Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon Prime Video
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Ignores Typical Legal Strategy, Keeps Talking Ahead of October Trial
  10. Kraken Crackdown: US SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' as Crypto Firm Agrees to Shutter Unregistered Program
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.