Apple might be late to the party, but it is rumoured to finally introduce a foldable smartphone in 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the handset, more details about the foldable model, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, have emerged. As per a seasoned journalist, it could combine elements of both the iPhone and the iPad in its user interface. The layout may take advantage of its larger foldable display, allowing users to run two apps side by side.

iPhone Fold to Have iPad-Like UI

The iPhone Fold is widely expected to be the tech giant's first entry into the foldable smartphone space and could introduce new multitasking capabilities not previously available on traditional iPhone models. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the purported handset will offer an interface that resembles the experience on an Apple iPad when the device is unfolded.

When opened, the larger display will reportedly support multitasking with two apps running side by side. Current iPhone models do not allow users to run two apps simultaneously on the main display, apart from limited picture-in-picture support for videos and calls. It is also expected to include app sidebars positioned along the left edge of the screen, similar to the layout seen on many iPad applications.

Apple is said to be preparing developer tools that will allow app creators to adapt their existing apps for the wider interface.

In terms of design, Apple's foldable handset is reported to be a hybrid between an iPhone and an iPad mini. As per the journalist, it will resemble a standard slab-style iPhone with a conventional outer display when folded. However, when opened, the screen size will reportedly be closer to that of an iPad mini.

The tech giant is said to be opting for a wider design with a 4:3 aspect ratio, which may lean closer to Google Pixel Fold's proportions. It may sport a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display. For comparison, the rumoured Samsung Wide Fold is expected to have a 5.35-inch inner display and a 7.58-inch outer screen, which is nearly identical to the purported Apple handset.

As far as specifications are concerned, the iPhone Fold could come with dual rear cameras as well as dual front-facing cameras. It is believed to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, based on 2nm node technology. The networking capabilities will reportedly be enabled by a C2 modem from Apple. The iPhone Fold could come with a Touch ID-enabled power button.