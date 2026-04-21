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  • Redmi K90 Max Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 8,550mAh Battery and Active Cooling Fan: Price, Specifications

Redmi K90 Max Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 8,550mAh Battery and Active Cooling Fan: Price, Specifications

Redmi K90 Max has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 17:37 IST
Redmi K90 Max Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 8,550mAh Battery and Active Cooling Fan: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Max features a 6.83-inch M10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Max features up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4 storage
  • It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance
  • Redmi K90 Max has Bose-tuned speaker setup
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Redmi K90 Max has been launched in China Today as the latest entrant in the company's K series, joining the likes of Redmi K90 Pro Max and the standard Redmi K90. It features a 6.83-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and includes an 8,550mAh Battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The Redmi K90 Max has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC under the hood alongside up to 16GB RAM. The handset has a Bose-tuned speaker setup and a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. 

Redmi K90 Max Price, Availability

The Redmi K90 Max is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage models of Redmi K90 Max cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 54,000) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 64,000), respectively. The new phone is available in Space Silver, Shadow Black and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese) colours. 

Redmi K90 Max Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Redmi K90 Max runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) M10 display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 3500nits peak brightness. It also offers a 3500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and a 480Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. 

The Redmi K90 Max runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4 storage. It uses a dedicated D2 display chip for gaming. The handset has a 6000 sq mm ice-sealed circulating cooling pump and over 12,000 sq mm graphite area for thermal management. The handset includes an active cooling fan that is claimed to drop the temperature approximately 10°C within 100 seconds.

redmi k90 max black Redmi K90 Max

Photo Credit: Redmi

 

For optics, the Redmi K90 Max has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and an f/1.68 aperture, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone includes 1115x symmetrical stereo dual speakers unit, co-tuned by Bose.

Connectivity options available on the Redmi K90 Max include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 4, NavIC, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For authentication, it has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient colour temperature sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR remote control, flicker sensor and X-axis linear motor

The Redmi K90 Max features an 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The battery also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging. 

Redmi K90 Max

Redmi K90 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8550mAh
OS Android
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Further reading: Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Max Specifications, Redmi K90 Max Price, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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