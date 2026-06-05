Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Might Soon Launch a Flagship Phone With 2K Display and a 240Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus could revisit 2K panels if they can support high refresh rates efficiently.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 10:35 IST
OnePlus Might Soon Launch a Flagship Phone With 2K Display and a 240Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus 15 (pictured) comes with a 165Hz 1.5K display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The OnePlus 16 could feature a 185Hz OLED display
  • Higher refresh rates could benefit supported mobile games
  • Future flagship models could focus on higher refresh rates
Advertisement

OnePlus may be planning notable changes to the displays used in its future flagship smartphones, according to a new leak. The latest information sheds light on the company's long-term display strategy and suggests it could continue prioritising one area of panel technology over higher resolutions. The claim amidst rumours of the purported OnePlus 16 surfacing online. OnePlus is expected to introduce its next flagship handset later this year with several hardware upgrades.

Future OnePlus Phones Could Feature 240Hz OLED Displays

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), OnePlus is developing its upcoming flagship display roadmap around increasingly higher refresh rates. The tipster suggested that future models could progress through 165Hz and 185Hz panels before eventually reaching 240Hz.

VoltOnePlus Discussion
Explore More...

OnePlus currently favours 1.5K screens for its next-generation product lineup. The tipster added that the company could reconsider 2K panels if they become capable of supporting substantially higher refresh rates without introducing major trade-offs.

Recent reports have already pointed to display upgrades on the upcoming OnePlus 16. The handset is expected to succeed the OnePlus 15, which sports a 1.5K OLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate. Leaks indicate the newer model could increase the refresh rate to 185Hz while retaining a similar resolution.

A 240Hz panel would place OnePlus among the brands pushing smartphone display technology the furthest. However, it remains unclear whether the company can pair such a refresh rate with a 2K display without affecting battery life and efficiency. The move is expected to reflect a wider shift in the smartphone market, where brands are increasingly focusing on faster displays for flagship phones. For everyday tasks, a 120Hz display is already smooth enough for most users. The advantages of higher refresh rates are more likely to be seen in supported games and other fast-moving content.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to arrive later this year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and a large silicon-carbon battery, though OnePlus has yet to confirm any specifications.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 16, OnePlus Flagship Phone, OnePlus Display
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Community Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Pad 4 and More
Google Rolls Out Search Profiles for Publishers and Creators: Here's How It Works

Related Stories

OnePlus Might Soon Launch a Flagship Phone With 2K Display and a 240Hz Refresh Rate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15, Nord 6, Pad 4 Receive Discounts During Community Sale 2026
  2. Asics Refreshes GEL-Kayano Series With New Stability, Cushioning Upgrades
  3. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Revealed as Company Confirms Key Specs
  4. Xiaomi 17T First Impressions
  5. New OTT Releases This Week : Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, The Pyramid Scheme, and More
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Key Specifications Teased
  7. Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Increased: Here's How Much It Costs Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Bybit Lists Western Union’s USDPT Stablecoin for Trading and Transfers
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Hiked in India: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  3. Instagram Reels Influencing Nearly Half of Purchase Decisions in India, Meta Study Claims
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Colour Options, Price Range, Key Specifications Teased
  5. Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Jai’s Romantic Thriller Movie
  6. Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Launched in India With New Stability Tech, FluidSupport System
  7. Netflix Games Launches FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
  8. Marvel's Wolverine Will Be a Linear Adventure, Not an Open World Game, Says Insomniac
  9. Googlebook Lineup Tipped to Include Eight Devices; Intel May Power Four Models
  10. New Apple Arcade Games Coming in June 2026: Here's the Full List
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »