OnePlus Might Soon Launch a Flagship Phone With 2K Display and a 240Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus may be planning notable changes to the displays used in its future flagship smartphones, according to a new leak. The latest information sheds light on the company's long-term display strategy and suggests it could continue prioritising one area of panel technology over higher resolutions. The claim amidst rumours of the purported OnePlus 16 surfacing online. OnePlus is expected to introduce its next flagship handset later this year with several hardware upgrades.

Future OnePlus Phones Could Feature 240Hz OLED Displays

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), OnePlus is developing its upcoming flagship display roadmap around increasingly higher refresh rates. The tipster suggested that future models could progress through 165Hz and 185Hz panels before eventually reaching 240Hz.

OnePlus currently favours 1.5K screens for its next-generation product lineup. The tipster added that the company could reconsider 2K panels if they become capable of supporting substantially higher refresh rates without introducing major trade-offs.

Recent reports have already pointed to display upgrades on the upcoming OnePlus 16. The handset is expected to succeed the OnePlus 15, which sports a 1.5K OLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate. Leaks indicate the newer model could increase the refresh rate to 185Hz while retaining a similar resolution.

A 240Hz panel would place OnePlus among the brands pushing smartphone display technology the furthest. However, it remains unclear whether the company can pair such a refresh rate with a 2K display without affecting battery life and efficiency. The move is expected to reflect a wider shift in the smartphone market, where brands are increasingly focusing on faster displays for flagship phones. For everyday tasks, a 120Hz display is already smooth enough for most users. The advantages of higher refresh rates are more likely to be seen in supported games and other fast-moving content.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to arrive later this year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and a large silicon-carbon battery, though OnePlus has yet to confirm any specifications.