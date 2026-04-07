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Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE Network to Strengthen DeFi Security

The initiative aims to provide a structured approach to identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring compliance.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 17:21 IST
Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE Network to Strengthen DeFi Security

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Solana introduces new system to monitor risks across DeFi protocols

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Highlights
  • STRIDE evaluates protocols across eight security pillars
  • SIRN enables real-time coordination during security threats
  • Framework aims to improve transparency for users
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The Solana Foundation has introduced a new security framework called STRIDE Network in response to plenty of decentralised finance (DeFi) hacks in recent times. STRIDE, short for Solana Trust, Resilience and Infrastructure for DeFi Enterprises, is designed to evaluate protocols across eight key pillars, including program security, governance controls, oracle dependencies, infrastructure, and operational practices. Developed in collaboration with Web3 security firm Asymmetric Research, this initiative aims to provide a structured approach to identifying vulnerabilities, ensuring compliance, and improving transparency.

New Security Framework Targets Risk Monitoring Across DeFi Ecosystem

STRIDE aims to cover supply chain exposure, incident response readiness, and forensic capabilities. Each participating protocol will undergo an independent assessment, with findings made publicly available to improve trust and accountability across the ecosystem. Alongside STRIDE, the foundation announced the Solana Incident Response Network (SIRN), a coalition of security firms focused on coordinating real-time responses to threats. Founding participants of SIRN include Asymmetric Research, OtterSec, Neodyme, Squads, and ZeroShadow.

As per the official announcement, the framework is intended to raise security standards across the ecosystem. The Solana Foundation noted that the initiative aims to “raise the bar for every builder in the ecosystem,” while ensuring that users and investors gain better visibility into the security posture of protocols they interact with. Regarding SIRN, the foundation further added that “Members will share threat intelligence, coordinate responses to active incidents, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the STRIDE framework.” 

Earlier this week, Drift Protocol, which fell prey to a recent exploit, said the incident was not a typical hack but a months-long, highly coordinated social engineering operation. According to the platform, attackers posed as a legitimate trading firm, interacted with executives at industry events, and even invested capital to build trust. Over time, they reportedly tricked team members into engaging with malicious code and applications, potentially compromising devices and gaining access to critical systems.

Such incidents are why the Solana Foundation built STRIDE, a foundation that is meant to tackle such bad actors harming the crypto ecosystem. The initiative reflects growing efforts within the crypto industry to address security challenges as attacks become more sophisticated and as DeFi adoption continues to expand.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Solana Blockchain, Crypto Regulations, Crypto Scams
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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