Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 both have recently been upgraded with the Circle to Search feature.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera

Samsung announced a limited period discount for the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35 smartphones in India, on Friday. The South Korean tech giant is offering the discount as either a bank cashback, or as an upgrade bonus when upgrading from an older Samsung smartphone. The company claims that with the discount, the net effective price of the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant of the Galaxy A35 will be Rs. 25,999 and the same storage variant of the Galaxy A55 will be priced at Rs. 35,999.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Get Discounts

The Samsung Galaxy A55 will be available at a discount of Rs. 6,000. This can either be availed as a bank cashback from leading banks or as an upgrade bonus. Similarly, the Galaxy A35 gets a discount of Rs. 5,000. These offers are also valid on equated monthly installments (EMI) transactions of up to six months. The smartphones can be purchased via the company's website, offline stores, and other e-commerce platforms.

Notably, the Galaxy A55 is available in Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice Blue, and Awesome Navy colour options whereas the Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Ice Blue and Awesome Navy colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 is equipped with the Exynos 1480 SoC which is built on 4nm process technology. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset which is built on 5nm process technology. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A55 sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel front camera.

The rear camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy A35 comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and autofocus, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

