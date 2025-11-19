Technology News
English Edition
HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features

HMD Terra M is equipped with Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QCM2290 chipset and runs a custom enterprise-ready operating system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Terra M has a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification

Highlights
  • Launch expected in Q1 2026 via HMD Secure and partner channels
  • The phone features a 2.8-inch glove-friendly screen and Push-to-Talk keys
  • HMD Terra M offers 10-day standby battery and optional rugged accessories
HMD has announced the Terra M, a new ultra-rugged smart feature phone said to be designed for frontline workers, government agencies, defence forces, and enterprise teams. The device is part of the company's HMD Secure division, which focuses on secure and resilient mobility solutions. It follows the earlier launch of the European-built HMD Ivalo XE, further expanding HMD Secure's portfolio of secure, long-lasting devices. Pricing details have not been revealed yet, but organisations can contact the HMD Secure sales team for more information.

HMD Terra M Availability

Terra M is built for harsh environments and will be available in Q1 2026 through HMD Secure and select partners, the company confirms in a press release. Additional details, including pricing and location-wise availability are expected to be confirmed in the future, and could vary by region.

HMD Terra M Features

The HMD Terra M features military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, which is said to allow it to withstand drops up to 1.8m. It comes with a 2.8-inch glove-friendly touchscreen, programmable Push-to-Talk and emergency keys, and a high-output loudspeaker for loud worksites. The device is confirmed to support 4G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, hotspot mode, NFC, dual SIM and eSIM connectivity.

hmd terra m charging dock hmd HMD Terra M

HMD Terra M Stackable Charging Cradle will be sold separately
Photo Credit: HMD

 

Inside, the phone uses Qualcomm's Dragonwing QCM2290 chipset and runs a custom enterprise-ready operating system. It supports Mobile Device Management (MDM) for secure fleet deployment and arrives with pre-loaded apps such as Zello, Threema, OsmAnd, Lyfo, and SOTI MobiControl, depending on customer requirements. HMD has pledged five years of quarterly security updates. The 2,510mAh battery is rated for up to 10 days of standby time.

HMD has added that it is offering mission-ready accessories, including a stackable charging dock that can charge up to 10 devices with a single power cable, and a rugged belt clip holster. These accessories are said to be designed for shift-based work and rapid deployment in the field. The company is expected to reveal complete specifications in January 2026.

Further reading: HMD Terra M, HMD Terra M Specifications, HMD Terra M Features, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
