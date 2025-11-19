Vivo's recent smartphone models, including the recent X and V-series handsets, have proven that you don't need a professional camera to take amazing photos. An equal credit for this also goes to Zeiss, whose partnership continues to be fruitful for the China-based company. However, its smartphones below the Rs. 30,000 mark, such as the recently launched Vivo V60e, do not receive this privilege. So, does the handset deliver on its USP and make a sensible purchase in this highly competitive price bracket?

The Vivo V60e price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. Here are my thoughts.m

Vivo V60e Design: Inspired by Its Sibling

Dimensions - 163.53 × 76.96 × 7.49 mm

Weight - 190g

Colours - Elite Purple, Noble Gold

Ingress rating - IP68 + IP69

The Vivo V60e closely resembles its more expensive sibling, the Vivo V60 (review), at first glance. The handset carries forward the same slim and rounded design of the Vivo V50e with one key exception: the camera module. The rounded camera unit has been replaced by a vertically placed camera island at the top-left corner of the rear panel, giving it a more upmarket appeal. The rear panel also houses the Aura Light, which doubles as a flash.

The Vivo V60e features a camera deco similar to the Vivo V60

Like its predecessor, the Vivo V60e features a slim form factor, measuring 7.49mm and weighing 190g. It delivers a comfortable in-hand feel, courtesy of the rounded corners and decent weight distribution.

The Vivo V60e is available in two colourways — Elite Purple and Noble Gold. We have the former, and it certainly is a flashy option. The colourway appears to have more of a Burgundy finish than a purple hue. Both colour options feature a matte rear panel, which can register fingerprints and smudges fairly quickly, although they can be wiped off equally quickly.

The handset comes with an IP68+IP69 rating for durability, in addition to a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure and Diamond Shield Glass protection; features that promise to protect it against accidental drops and against dust and water immersion.

Other than that, you'll find the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The bottom plate features a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker, a SIM card tray, and dual microphones.

Vivo V60e Display: Vibrant, but Lacks Brightness

Size and resolution - 6.77-inch full-HD+, 1,080 x 2,392 pixels

Refresh rate - 120Hz

Protection - Diamond Shield Glass

The Vivo V60e features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display. It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits peak brightness, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ certification.

While the display offers vibrant colours, outdoor legibility could be a concern

Overall, the handset delivers a satisfying experience when binge-watching films and shows. Colours are punchy and have vibrancy. The black levels are deep, and streaming is an immersive experience, courtesy of the quad-curved design. It makes it more premium than a flat display. There's also Widevine L1 certification for streaming content from Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps.

However, the brightness levels leave a bit to be desired. While I did not face any problems indoors, the panel, with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, does not get exceptionally bright outdoors and struggles with legibility. This is especially evident when using the phone under direct sunlight.

Vivo V60e Cameras: Major Highlight

Rear - 200-megapixel primary (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)

Front - 50-megapixel (f/2.0)

As is the case with other V-series models, the USP of the Vivo V60e is its cameras. It gets a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor and an f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Interestingly, it is the first Vivo smartphone in this price segment to get a 200-megapixel camera. However, there is no Zeiss branding here. On the front, there is a 50-megapixel eye autofocus camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo V60e lacks the Zeiss branding

In daylight scenarios, the primary camera captures bright and sharp images with plenty of detail. As is the case with Vivo phones, images tend to lean towards a more saturated tone and often result in a social media-ready appearance. But it might not appeal to you if you prefer more natural tones. When capturing shots of architecture or plants, I could notice a good amount of detail in the foliage, courtesy of the new 200-megapixel sensor. The Vivo V60e also manages to handle shadows well.

Vivo V60e daylight and low-light primary camera samples (tap to expand)

However, please note that the handset does not automatically shoot in 200-megapixel resolution and requires a manual switch to be enabled. Doing so results in higher-quality and sharper shots, which can be cropped in without losing too much detail.

This also applies to low-light photography, where images often retain plenty of detail. However, the Vivo V60e often struggles to control light flares and maintain natural colours. This is especially evident when taking photos of the sky at night, with an unnatural blue hue taking over.

Moving on, photos taken with the ultra-wide-angle sensor also carry similar vibrancy and detail as the primary shooter. Barrel distortion is well controlled, and the images appear sharp. However, it struggles to retain the details when shooting in low-light scenarios.

Vivo V60e ultra-wide-angle camera sample (tap to expand)

Despite not featuring a dedicated telephoto sensor, the Vivo V60e can capture good portrait shots. It offers variable focal lengths, allowing the user to take photos from a variety of distances. Edge detection is fairly decent, and there is good separation between the subject and background.

However, I noticed an issue in some photos, where they appeared to be artificially lit, ruining the skin tones.

Vivo V60e daylight and low-light portrait camera samples (tap to expand)

When it comes to selfies, the Vivo V60e's front sensor is on par with what its competitors offer. Selfies have plenty of detail and warm colours, while portraits have decent foreground and background separation. The skin tone, however, is often a little brightened.

Vivo V60e daylight and low-light selfie camera samples (tap to expand)

This leads to a stylised image that, although it is social media-ready, leads to softer details.

Vivo V60e Performance and Software: Decent for Its Price

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR4X, Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

Software Version - FuntouchOS 15

Updates Support - 3 years OS + 5 years SMR

The Vivo V60e is the third consecutive ‘e' series model to be powered by the Dimensity 7300 family. However, unlike the previous two models, the SoC has been refreshed, and it now features a Dimensity 7360 Turbo. It has an almost identical architecture to the Dimensity 7300, with the only exception being support for Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0. The handset's processor is coupled with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The handset runs on FuntouchOS 15 and is promised to receive three OS upgrades

The day-to-day performance of the Vivo V60e is generally smooth. I did not encounter any lags or system slowdown during normal usage, including taking calls, sending messages, taking photos, and browsing social media. The handset remains fairly cool under load and features decent thermal management.

Gaming performance is on par with other competitors in its price range. I played Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India at medium graphical settings, and it delivered a stable 60fps for about 40 minutes before throttling and fluctuating.

You get a stereo speaker setup on the Vivo V60e, which does not get extremely loud. While it maintains clarity at medium volume, I did notice a bit of distortion at full volume. Lastly, haptics on the phone are decent for its price, but are nothing to write home about.

The Vivo V60e runs on FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15. You get a handful of camera and productivity-centric artificial intelligence (AI) features out of the box. These include AI Image Expander, Photo Enhancer, AI Eraser 2.0, Circle to Search, and Gemini. Most of these features have been borrowed from the Vivo V60, including AI Four Seasons Portrait, which transforms a single portrait photo into four different versions.

An exclusive feature on the V60e is AI Festival Portrait, which, as the name suggests, enhances festive photos by adding glow, lights, warmth, and other effects. This, along with the other AI features, works pretty well.

AI Four Season Portraits on the Vivo V60e

A common issue on Vivo phones is the bloatware. Similar to the V60, the Vivo V60e also gets bloatware apps such as Block Blast, Bubble Shooter, Tile Explorer, and StockGro. Furthermore, you'll find Vivo's own apps, such as Browser, iManager, Store, and VStore, serving as potential alternatives to Google's suite of apps.

However, it is not entirely surprising, as even brands that once promised a bloatware-free experience are now moving towards adding advertisements to their non-premium devices. (Yes, we're looking at you, Nothing!)

What's actually nice is the software support. The brand promises three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates, enhancing its long-term usability.

Vivo V60e Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 6,500mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

The Vivo V60e delivers an impressive battery life. The 6,500mAh cell can last for up to a day and a half with normal usage. Casual users might also be able to stretch it up to two days. In daily usage, it delivered more than eight hours of screen-on time with ease.

Charging speeds are good, too. A 90W charger is included in the box, which charges the Vivo V60e from 0 to 100 percent in under one hour. But like its more expensive sibling, there is no wireless charging provided here.

Vivo V60e Verdict

The Vivo V60e is a decent option in its segment. It leans on its flashy colour options and premium design. Performance is up to the mark for average users, and battery life is impressive. The handset also features impressive cameras, capable of producing social media-ready photos in favourable conditions.

However, the experience isn't flawless. The display struggles with brightness when outdoors, and there are colour accuracy issues when capturing photos in challenging low-light conditions. The inclusion of significant bloatware also detracts from the otherwise smooth software experience.

So, should you buy the Vivo V60e? Yes, if your primary concerns are an all-day battery life and portrait photography without spending a premium. However, the Moto Edge 60 Pro (review) and the OnePlus Nord 5 (review) are more balanced options and reasonable alternatives to consider if a good all-rounder is what you're after.