Bitcoin's price hovered near the $95,000 (roughly Rs. 84.2 lakh) mark on Monday as the crypto market attempted to recover from a sharp weekend sell-off that briefly pushed the crypto asset below $93,000 (roughly Rs. 82.4 lakh). The downturn was driven by thin liquidity, muted institutional flows, and a broader risk-off mood across global markets. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh), down nearly 0.2 percent. According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 84 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.8 lakh.

Altcoins Extend Losses as Liquidity Pressures Mount

Altcoins continued to struggle as traders remained cautious after the latest wave of volatility. Solana (SOL) slipped 0.6 percent to $140 (roughly Rs. 12,400), while XRP edged up slightly to $2.24 (roughly Rs. 198). Binance Coin (BNB) declined 0.8 percent to $932.5 (roughly Rs. 82,600), and Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.1 percent to $0.16 (roughly Rs. 14.27).

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the recent downturn highlights deeper fragility across the market. “This is less about a single trigger and more about a market digesting overstretched sentiment, thin liquidity and rotating narratives [...] Ethereum is holding key zones, yet ETF outflows continue to weigh on momentum [...] This environment demands sharper research, patience and disciplined allocation because recoveries in such phases are usually slow, uneven and driven by clearer improvements in liquidity.”

Mudrex CEO Edul Patel noted that despite volatility, signs of accumulation have begun emerging. “Inflation concerns resurfaced in the US after President Trump signalled tariff cuts to ease food prices, adding short-term volatility. However, a positive sign is emerging as whales and market makers have increased long positions since Wednesday, actively buying the dip below $100,000 (roughly Rs. 88.6 lakh).”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk observed that Bitcoin is stabilising in a narrow range after its weekend drop. “The pullback was driven by long-term holders taking profits, slower ETF inflows, and temporary macro uncertainty. With the US shutdown delaying key economic data and uncertainty around rate cuts, investors remain cautious [...] Bitcoin may continue moving sideways. Traders should manage risk and wait for confirmed signals before taking new positions.”

Market sentiment remains cautious as traders monitor liquidity conditions, whale positioning, and upcoming macroeconomic triggers. CoinSwitch Markets Desk also added that Bitcoin will need a sustained push above the $96,500–$99,000 (roughly Rs. 85.5 lakh–Rs. 87.7 lakh) range to break out of its current consolidation pattern.

