IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December

IBW 2025 will bring global Web3 firms, developers and policymakers to Bengaluru for a week of events in December.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 15:25 IST
IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

India Blockchain Week will return to Bengaluru with conferences and community events in December

Highlights
  • Bengaluru to host 100-plus Web3 events during IBW 2025
  • Minister Priyank Kharge to open the main conference
  • Aptos, Avalanche, and Cardano to run key developer programmes
India's Blockchain Week (IBW) will return to Bengaluru from December 1 to 7 for its third edition, organised by venture-firm Hashed Emergent. The summit's main conference is scheduled for December 2 and 3 at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre. As India is home to more than 1,200 Web3 startups, a large pool of active crypto users, and one of the world's strongest developer bases, the event draws attention from industry and government alike at a time when global Web3 firms are increasingly engaging with the Indian market. 

IBW 2025 to Feature Global Speakers, Developer Sessions, and Ecosystem Programmes

Last year's IBW 2024, also in Bengaluru, focused on issues such as custody, security flaws, and developer tools, amidst growing concerns about custodial risk and exchange vulnerabilities. That edition marked the second IBW event and covered the need for improved self-custody practices, showing how the agenda for IBW remains closely aligned with emerging challenges in the Web3 ecosystem. 

This year, the summit will host more than 100 speakers drawn from exchanges, protocols, infrastructure firms, regulatory bodies, and developer communities. Sessions will look into how blockchain technology is integrating with artificial intelligence, how real-world assets are being tokenised, and how policy frameworks are changing. Title sponsors include Binance and the Aptos Foundation. Karnataka's Minister for Electronics & IT, Priyank M Kharge, will deliver the opening keynote, in line with the state's newly announced Rs. 518 crore startup policy for 2025-30.

More than 100 community workshops, networking events, and developer gatherings hosted by organisations like Polygon, Cardano, TONNE, and Devfolio will take place during the weeklong conference. Organisers expect attendance from over 5,000 participants across more than 40 countries. Coinbase, Solana Foundation, The Sandbox, Ledger, Animoca Brands, Emurgo, Aethir, and BitGo are among the confirmed speakers.

Key ecosystem-led programmes at IBW 2025 include the Aptos Foundation x Avalanche Demo Day, backed by $250,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 crore) in investment commitments from Hashed Emergent, and the Cardano Hackathon Asia 2025 with a $65,000 (roughly Rs. 57.5 lakh) prize pool. The event's increased scope demonstrates the growing interest in India's Web3 industry around the world and shows how the nation is still positioned as a key node in the story of blockchain infrastructure. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Crypto Event, Indian Blockchain Week, IBW 2025
How to Clear DNS Cache in Google Chrome: A Step-by-Step Guide for Android, iOS, and Desktop
IBW 2025 Dates Announced: Week-Long Web3 Events Scheduled for December
