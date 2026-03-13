Technology News
Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three smartphones offer large AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, Qualcomm processors, and capable camera systems.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 16:14 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro stands out with the Glyph Matrix interface
  • Vivo V70 5G features Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras
  • OnePlus 15R offers the highest refresh rate at up to 165Hz
Nothing Phone 4a Pro is now available for purchase in India and competes with recently launched models such as the OnePlus 15R and Vivo V70 5G in the upper mid-range segment. All three smartphones offer large AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, Qualcomm processors, and capable camera systems. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro stands out with its Glyph Matrix lighting interface and balanced hardware, while the OnePlus 15R focuses on flagship-grade performance. The Vivo V70 5G, meanwhile, highlights its Zeiss-tuned cameras and fast charging support. Here is a closer look at how their prices and key specifications stack up against each other.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Price in India

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: In India, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It is available in Black, Silver, and Pink colour options.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 52,999. It comes in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet finishes.

Vivo V70 5G: The Vivo V70 5G price in India is set at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 49,999. It is offered in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Display, Software

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, up to 2,500Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone runs on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is also equipped with a Glyph Matrix interface with 137 mini-LEDs and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and supports interactive Glyph Toys that can show information such as battery level, timers, a digital clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Vivo V70 5G: The Vivo V70 5G comes with a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a 1,260×2,750 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 459ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Processor, Battery

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging support.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. It is paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset houses a large 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Vivo V70 5G: The Vivo V70 5G is backed by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x Ultra Zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone measures 163.6×76.6×7.9mm and weighs about 210g.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 32-megapixel front camera that supports 4K video recording. The handset measures 163.4×77×8.3mm and weighs around 219g.

Vivo V70 5G: The Vivo V70 5G carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Super Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also includes a 50-megapixel front camera. The smartphone measures 157.52×74.33×7.59mm and weighs about 194g.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs OnePlus 15R vs Vivo V70 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro may appeal to users who want a distinctive design with the Glyph Matrix interface, balanced performance, and a versatile camera system. The OnePlus 15R is a strong choice for buyers seeking top-tier performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and a large 7,400mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 5G may suit users who prioritise camera capabilities with Zeiss optics and fast charging.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the highest refresh rate display?

The OnePlus 15R offers the highest refresh rate with support for up to 165Hz, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro supports up to 144Hz.

2. Which phone offers the longest battery life on paper?

The OnePlus 15R packs the largest battery at 7,400mAh, followed by the Vivo V70 5G with a 6,500mAh battery and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro with a 5,400mAh unit.

3. Which smartphone has the most versatile camera system?

The Vivo V70 5G and Nothing Phone 4a Pro feature triple camera systems with telephoto lenses, while the OnePlus 15R focuses on a simpler dual rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Vivo V70 vs OnePlus 15R comparison
  Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Vivo V70
Vivo V70
OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 15R
Key Specs
Display6.83-inch6.59-inch6.83-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera32-megapixel50-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity5400mAh6500mAh7,400mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1260x1800 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
GENERAL
BrandNothingVivoOnePlus
ModelPhone 4a ProV7015R
Release dateMarch 5, 2026February 19, 2026December 17, 2025
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.60 x 76.60 x 7.90157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59163.40 x 77.00 x 8.30
IP ratingIP65IP69IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)540065007,400
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging50W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNo-
ColoursBlack, Pink, and SilverLemon Yellow and Passion RedCharcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet
Weight (g)-194.00219.00
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz120 Hz165 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.836.596.83
Resolution1260x1800 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass 7i-Gorilla Glass 7i
Pixels per inch (PPI)-459450
Resolution Standard--FHD+
Aspect ratio--19.8:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core3.8 MHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB256GB256GB, 512GB
Expandable storage-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel (f/2.65) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras332
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2)32-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinNothing OS 4.1OriginOS 6OxygenOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
Wi-Fi 7--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5GYesYes-
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
Temperature sensor-YesYes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods

