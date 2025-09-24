Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues

Bitcoin trades close to $112,000 while Ethereum holds near $4,100 amid muted momentum.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 11:54 IST
Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues

Photo Credit: Unsplash/DrawKit Illustrations

Crypto Market Consolidates as Bitcoin Holds Close to $112,000

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades near $112,000 as sentiment stays muted
  • Ethereum hovers around $4,100 amid cautious positioning
  • Traders eye Powell’s speech and key inflation data next
Advertisement

Crypto markets remained in a phase of consolidation on Wednesday as investors digested the aftermath of liquidations and prepared for fresh signals from macroeconomic data. Bitcoin was trading at $112,000 (roughly Rs. 99.3 lakh), while Ethereum hovered at $4,100 (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh). The US Federal Reserve's recent commentary hinted at further policy shifts, and traders remain watchful for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's next remarks and economic releases later this week and the market sentiment remains cautious. The price tracker on Gadgets 360 shows Bitcoin trading at Rs. 98 lakh, while Ethereum stands at Rs. 3.6 lakh. 

Altcoins Show Mixed Moves Amidst Consolidation

Mirroring Bitcoin's sideways movement, the broader market showed limited conviction on either side. Solana (SOL) weakened to $208 (roughly Rs. 18,400), while XRP managed to hold steady at $2.84 (roughly Rs. 252). Binance Coin (BNB) climbed to $1,010 (roughly Rs. 84,000), recording a modest gain over the past day. Dogecoin (DOGE) hovered at $0.237 (roughly Rs. 23). 

“Bitcoin is currently trading around $112,000 (roughly Rs. 99.3 lakh) with around $1.65 billion (roughly Rs. 14,641 crore) in recent liquidations, revealing bullish overexposure and forcing traders to reassess positions. Ethereum may show signs of resilience after climbing on optimism linked to the AI settlement, although futures positioning still points to caution. […] The market is closely watching whether Ethereum can rebound meaningfully and whether Bitcoin can stabilize within this range,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, as the market has entered a clear consolidation phase. 

Emphasising Bitcoin's immediate trading levels, Mudrex CEO Edul Patel said, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound between $112,000 (roughly Rs. 99.3 lakh) and $113,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) as the market looks for hints on further rate cuts. While Powell's speech was slightly hawkish, the core PCE data on Friday could decide the market sentiment going ahead. […] At the same time, ‘buy the dip' mentions on social media spiked recently, suggesting that fresh liquidity could enter the market.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk observed the macro front and said, “The Fed Chair's comments yesterday signaled a clear tilt toward prioritising labour market stability over aggressive inflation control. Markets have responded by pricing in more rate cuts for this year. That dovish shift could prove supportive for risk assets like Bitcoin, particularly if upcoming U.S. data continues to show signs of weakness.”

For now, traders remain focused on Powell's next comments and Friday's inflation data for further cues. A breakout above $117,000 (roughly Rs. 1.03 crore) could fuel upside momentum, while a slide below $110,000 (roughly Rs. 97 lakh) risks extending the downside further. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cryptocurrency, Crypto market in India
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features
Sony Announces State of Play Livestream for September 24, Will Reveal Saros Gameplay

Related Stories

Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  2. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  4. WhatsApp Can Now Translate Your Conversations in Real Time
  5. NASA Selects 10 New Astronauts to Support Future Moon and Mars Missions
  6. This Google Pixel 10 Feature is Now Rolling Out to Other Android Phones
  7. iFixit Publishes iPhone 17 Pro Teardown, Explains 'Scratchgate' Issue
  8. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi 15 5G Review
  10. Google's Mixboard AI Tool Lets You Turn Your Ideas Into Visual Boards
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Gets a Major Upgrade With Gamer Profiles, Rewards System and Gemini Live Guidance
  2. Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications Tipped Again; May Offer 33 Percent Faster Charging
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays
  5. Google Launches Mixboard AI Tool That Lets You Transform Ideas Into Creative Visual Boards
  6. Sony Announces State of Play Livestream for September 24, Will Reveal Saros Gameplay
  7. Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues
  8. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features
  9. Gmail Rolls Out Improved Notifications on Android, Displays Sender Avatars on iOS
  10. Oppo Pad 5 Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and Other Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »