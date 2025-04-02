Technology News
Here's how Samsung might offer improved battery life on upcoming versions of its smart ring, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and smartwatches.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch (right) could be equipped with the 'dream battery' technology by 2027

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring could be the first device to feature a dream battery
  • The firm working on improving the energy density of its batteries
  • The Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds could also feature an improved battery
Samsung is working on upgrading its wearable devices with a new 'dream battery' technology, according to a report. The company is looking to equip upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and Galaxy Watch models — in that order — with all-solid-state batteries. The new battery technology is said to offer improved energy density as well as durability. As a result, Samsung's upcoming devices could offer improved battery life without a considerable increase in size.

Samsung's New Batteries Could Offer Improved Endurance, Durability

Money Today Korea reports that Samsung will equip the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Ring with its 'dream battery' or all-solid-state battery technology, which uses solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolytes. Prototypes of the next Galaxy Ring model with the new technology could be ready by Q4 2025.

This upgraded battery will reportedly deliver improved energy density, which means that the second generation Galaxy Ring could offer longer battery life than its predecessor, which lasts about a week on a single charge. The company is also said to be working on upgrading the capacity of its existing all-solid-state battery from 200Wh/L to 360Wh/L.

However, the publication claims that the company will face a major hurdle in its plans to upgrade the battery technology on its next Galaxy Ring model — component costs. The current price of Samsung's all-solid-state battery is said to be much higher than the existing one used on the wearable device.

The second generation Galaxy Ring model is only the first wearable from Samsung that will be equipped with the new dream battery technology, according to the publication. The company reportedly plans to upgrade the Samsung Galaxy Buds TWS headset with the dream battery technology by Q4 2026.

By the time Samsung equips the Galaxy Buds with all-solid-state batteries, the company reportedly plans to increase the energy density of the battery to 400Wh/L. By Q4 2027, it will equip the Samsung Galaxy Watch with the same battery technology, as per the report.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Samsung Galaxy Phones
Battery Life (Days) 6
