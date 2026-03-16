Bitcoin traded near $74,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh) on Monday as the cryptocurrency market moved higher amid steady institutional demand and improving sentiment. Analysts said prices remain supported as investors track macroeconomic signals and institutional developments in the crypto ecosystem. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,200 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakh), reflecting strong gains across the broader digital asset market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 64.6 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.09 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin has continued to trade within a broader range as investors monitor macroeconomic developments, including inflation expectations, oil prices, and central bank policy signals. Analysts noted that steady institutional flows and improving market sentiment have helped stabilise prices above the $70,000 level (roughly Rs. 64.7 lakh), keeping the broader trend constructive.

Institutional Demand and Whale Activity Support Market Stability

Altcoins broadly tracked Bitcoin's gains on Monday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $684.64 (roughly Rs. 63,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $94.08 (roughly Rs. 8,698). XRP hovered around $1.48 (roughly Rs. 137), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.1016 (roughly Rs. 9.39), reflecting stable liquidity conditions across the crypto market.

Sharing his outlook on market conditions, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “One notable development is the continued progress of institutional experimentation with blockchain infrastructure, including trials around tokenised financial assets by traditional financial institutions [...] Macroeconomic commentary, particularly from policymakers, has recently influenced sentiment and helped stabilise risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.”

Commenting on the technical outlook, Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade at ZebPay, said, “Bitcoin is now on track for its seventh consecutive green daily candle, which would mark its strongest close since March 4 [...] Macro risks remain in focus, with WTI crude oil attempting to move back above $100 per barrel (roughly Rs. 9,246) amid ongoing global supply concerns [...] Despite the recovery, market sentiment is still cautious.”

Providing insights into on-chain activity and institutional flows, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC briefly moved above $73,000 (roughly Rs. 67.5 lakh) but was quickly rejected, pulling back toward the $70,000–$71,000 range (roughly Rs. 65.1 lakh–Rs. 65.6 lakh). On-chain data shows mid-sized whales selling around 16,000 BTC [...] Institutional demand also remained strong, with Bitcoin ETFs recording about $763 million (roughly Rs. 7,053 crore) in inflows last week, helping support prices.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain stable, with institutional demand and steady macroeconomic signals supporting prices. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $70,000 level (roughly Rs. 64.7 lakh) while attempting to move toward the $75,000 zone (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.