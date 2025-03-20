Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Uses Downgraded Modem Compared to Flagship Pixel 9 Models

The Pixel 9a reportedly features the Exynos 5300 modem.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 14:34 IST
Google Pixel 9a Reportedly Uses Downgraded Modem Compared to Flagship Pixel 9 Models

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9a (pictured) is the successor to last year's Pixel 8a

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is reported to use an older Exynos 5300 modem
  • Exynos 5300 was first introduced in the Pixel 7 series in 2022
  • Flagship Pixel 9 smartphones use Exynos 5400 SoC
Google Pixel 9a was launched on Wednesday as the company's latest affordable “a” series handset. The phone sits below the flagship models in the Pixel 9 lineup, sacrificing some of the premium features for an affordable price tag. As per a report, Google has confirmed that one of the trade offs is the modem used in the Pixel 9a. The phone uses an older model compared to the modem found in the other Pixel 9 models.

Older Modem in Google Pixel 9a

Google confirmed to Android Authority that the new Pixel 9a uses Samsung's Exynos 5300 modem. Meanwhile, the flagship Pixel 9 lineup is equipped with the newer Exynos 5400 modem which supports higher peak downlink speeds and satellite connectivity courtesy of the 3GPP Release 17 standard, while also improving the battery life.

Despite the Pixel 9a being powered by the same Tensor G4 SoC as the top-of-the-line models, it varies when it comes to connectivity, the report suggests. This development was first reported in October by the same publication and it also claimed that the Pixel 9a's modem would use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package) as opposed to the FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging) package of the flagship Pixel 9 models.

Notably, Exynos 5300 is the same modem introduced by the Mountain View-based technology giant with its Pixel 7 series in October 2022. It debuted as an upgrade over the Pixel 6's Shannon A5123 5G modem which was widely criticised for suffering from common problems such as call drops and slow 5G speeds.

However, the Exynos 5300 wasn't without its own issues. At the time, users reported facing high battery consumption and network breaks. Google has since rectified the problems with the latest Pixel 9 series and the Exynos 5400 chip, which supports a peak download speed of 14.79Gbps while also offering satellite connectivity. This has made Samsung's modem a serious competitor to the Snapdragon X75 5G which is used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Pixel, Google Pixel 9
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Introduces o1-Pro API for Developers as Its Most Expensive Offering Till Date
Ripple CEO Announces End of Four-Year SEC Battle as XRP Surges: Key Details

