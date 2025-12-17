Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Pharma is a Malayalam series that will be on OTT soon in various languages. The movie gets into the dark and rarely known side of the pharma industry and business. The story blends drama, crime, and social discussions. The series navigates power, revenue and corruption that leads to changes in the medicines, gone ethics, and risk human lives. The story is set against the backdrop of the pharma industry and gives a strong narrative which emphasises the importance of the system that it should save public health rather than destroying it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the web series on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025 and know about the actual world of medicines. It is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and of course Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The series revolves around the pharma world and shows the dark secrets of the medical industry. There is a chain of events which leads to the unethical practices in this industry, with illegal drug trials and corporate avarice, which don't think of the innocent people. What seemed to be a secluded incident at first reveals the larger conspiracy where the companies, doctors, middlemen and criminals get exposed. Every episode layers off the truth darker, and it becomes more intense.

Cast and Crew

Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Binu Pappu, Muthumani and others are in the series playing important roles. P.R. Arun has directed the web series. Krishnan Sethukumar, under the Movie Mill banner, has produced it.

Reception

The series is not yet released, so there is no IMDb rating; however, it is talked about in the most trusted industry, so the discussion is at its peak on social media.