Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Pharma uncovers corruption and unethical practices in the medicine industry through an intense, layered crime drama.
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Pharma is a Malayalam series that will be on OTT soon in various languages. The movie gets into the dark and rarely known side of the pharma industry and business. The story blends drama, crime, and social discussions. The series navigates power, revenue and corruption that leads to changes in the medicines, gone ethics, and risk human lives. The story is set against the backdrop of the pharma industry and gives a strong narrative which emphasises the importance of the system that it should save public health rather than destroying it.
You can watch the web series on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025 and know about the actual world of medicines. It is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and of course Malayalam.
The series revolves around the pharma world and shows the dark secrets of the medical industry. There is a chain of events which leads to the unethical practices in this industry, with illegal drug trials and corporate avarice, which don't think of the innocent people. What seemed to be a secluded incident at first reveals the larger conspiracy where the companies, doctors, middlemen and criminals get exposed. Every episode layers off the truth darker, and it becomes more intense.
Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Binu Pappu, Muthumani and others are in the series playing important roles. P.R. Arun has directed the web series. Krishnan Sethukumar, under the Movie Mill banner, has produced it.
The series is not yet released, so there is no IMDb rating; however, it is talked about in the most trusted industry, so the discussion is at its peak on social media.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement