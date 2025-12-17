Technology News
English Edition

Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Pharma uncovers corruption and unethical practices in the medicine industry through an intense, layered crime drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 14:38 IST
Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Pharma is streaming on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A gripping series based on the dark side of the pharma industry
  • Blends crime, drama, and strong social commentary
  • Features an ensemble cast led by Nivin Pauly
Advertisement

Pharma is a Malayalam series that will be on OTT soon in various languages. The movie gets into the dark and rarely known side of the pharma industry and business. The story blends drama, crime, and social discussions. The series navigates power, revenue and corruption that leads to changes in the medicines, gone ethics, and risk human lives. The story is set against the backdrop of the pharma industry and gives a strong narrative which emphasises the importance of the system that it should save public health rather than destroying it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the web series on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025 and know about the actual world of medicines. It is available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and of course Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The series revolves around the pharma world and shows the dark secrets of the medical industry. There is a chain of events which leads to the unethical practices in this industry, with illegal drug trials and corporate avarice, which don't think of the innocent people. What seemed to be a secluded incident at first reveals the larger conspiracy where the companies, doctors, middlemen and criminals get exposed. Every episode layers off the truth darker, and it becomes more intense.

Cast and Crew

Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapur, Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Binu Pappu, Muthumani and others are in the series playing important roles. P.R. Arun has directed the web series. Krishnan Sethukumar, under the Movie Mill banner, has produced it.

Reception

The series is not yet released, so there is no IMDb rating; however, it is talked about in the most trusted industry, so the discussion is at its peak on social media.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pharma, Malayalam web series, crime drama, OTT release, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report

Related Stories

Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  3. OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 Prices Slashed During Community Sale: See Offers
  4. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  5. Moto G Power (2026) Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Details
  6. You Can Now Scroll Through Instagram Reels on Your Fire TV
  7. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
  8. Samsung Expands Micro RGB TVs in More Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
  2. Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
  3. Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
  4. Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller Series Online?
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Google Labs Introduces a New Experimental AI Agent That Connects to Gmail, Drive
  9. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report
  10. Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »