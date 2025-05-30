With the weekend approaching, our favorite OTT platforms are gearing up with a new set of binge-worthy releases. This week, the top releases will include a blend of web series and movies. Likewise, the genres will be diverse, wherein there will be romance, comedy, action, drama, and crime thrillers. The top releases of the week include some of the most anticipated names like Sikandar, Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice, and more. So, if you are wondering, which one bing-watch during this weekend, then you have to the right place. In this article, we will talking in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Top OTT Releases this Week
Here are some of the top OTT releases for this week.
Retro
- Release Date: May 31, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Romance, Action
- Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Joju George
Retro is a light-hearted action drama movie that follows a gangster who takes a vow to his wife to lead a peaceful life ahead and leave his past behind. However, his past keeps surfacing in his personal life. Will he be able to live up to his vow? Watch this exclusively on Netflix.
HIT: The Third Case
- Release Date: May 29, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Prateik Smita Patil
HIT: The Third case is a Telugu crime thriller movie that follows the story of Arjun Sarkaar, portrayed by Nani, a HIT officer. Post his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir, he is to investigate a series of brutal murders. However, as the investigation continues, he is confronted with dark, hidden truths. The action sequences in the movie are worth watching.
Criminal Justice Season 4
- Release Date: May 29, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Legal Drama
- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Asha Negi
Pankaj Tripathi, the OG, is back with the new season of Criminal Justice. This time, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) has to face one of the most complex cases of his career. The viewers are promised ultimate drama blended with humour and epic dialogue delivery. This season, there will be high-profile murder cases, twists, turns, and a lot more.
Thudarum
- Release Date: May 30, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Cast: Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Shobhana
Written and directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum is a Malayalam thriller movie that revolves around Shanmughan (Mohanlal), a taxi driver who was once a film stunt assistant. His cherished possession, a black Ambassador Mark 1 car, catches the eye of the police who are investigating a case. His world turns upside down, and now, he has to prevail and fight for justice.
Kankhajura
- Release Date: May 30th, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Crime Thriller
- Cast: Mohit Raina, Vyom Vyas, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias
Kankhajura is a gripping tale of Ashu, portrayed by Vyom Vyas, who returns home after surviving his imprisonment for 14 long years, due to the crime he committed while he was young. As he tries to reconnect with his brother Max (Mohit Raina), his dark past starts shadowing his bond with his family. Not only this, but Max's life and business are in danger. This web series is a blend of dark, suspense, and redemption.
Captain America: Brave New World
- Release Date: May 28, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez
For all the Marvel lovers, introducing the new Captain America - Sam Wilson. The movie follows Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, who finds himself stuck in the middle of an international incident. He has to find the motive behind the nefarious global plan. Will he be able to save the world before it turns red?
Lost in Starlight
- Release Date: May 30, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Romance, Space Sci-Fi
- Cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Justin H. Min, Hong Kyung
Written and directed by Han Ji-Won, Lost in Starlight is an animated romance sci-fi drama movie that follows an astronaut who leaves planet Earth for Mars on a mission. However, before leaving, he falls in love with a musician. Will his love survive through the galaxies? Watch this first-ever Korean Animated romance movie only on Netflix.
A Complete Unknown
- Release Date: May 31st, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Biopic
- Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning
Based on the life of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown follows the story of the star during his early stages of his career. The movie will explore his journey and how his connections fostered his rise to fame.
Nine Perfect Strangers
- Release Date: May 21st, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Psychological Drama
- Cast: Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding
This Nicole Kidman starrer web series is back with its second season, which is more gripping than before. Nine Perfect Strangers revolves around nine guests who visit an elite wellness retreat. However, the story then centres on the wellness guru who unlocks human potential with his psychedelic therapy, healing trauma. The series is intense and keeps you hooked to the screens for a long time.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Debt Q.
|Netflix
|May 29, 2025
|F1: The Academy
|Netflix
|May 29, 2025
|Interrogation
|Zee 5
|May 30, 2025
|A Widow's Game
|Netflix
|May 30, 2025
|Good Boy
|Prime Video
|May 31st, 2025
|The Better Sister
|Prime Video
|May 29, 2025
|Oh My Ghost Clients
|JioHotstar
|May 30, 2025
|And Just Like That Season 3
|Netflix
|May 30, 2025
|Sara: Women in the Shadows
|Netflix
|June 1, 2025
|Athhoi
|Hoichoi
|May 30, 2025