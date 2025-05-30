With the weekend approaching, our favorite OTT platforms are gearing up with a new set of binge-worthy releases. This week, the top releases will include a blend of web series and movies. Likewise, the genres will be diverse, wherein there will be romance, comedy, action, drama, and crime thrillers. The top releases of the week include some of the most anticipated names like Sikandar, Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice, and more. So, if you are wondering, which one bing-watch during this weekend, then you have to the right place. In this article, we will talking in-depth about the popular OTT releases this week. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Top OTT Releases this Week

Here are some of the top OTT releases for this week.

Retro

Release Date: May 31, 2025

May 31, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Action

Romance, Action Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Joju George

Retro is a light-hearted action drama movie that follows a gangster who takes a vow to his wife to lead a peaceful life ahead and leave his past behind. However, his past keeps surfacing in his personal life. Will he be able to live up to his vow? Watch this exclusively on Netflix.

HIT: The Third Case

Release Date: May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Prateik Smita Patil

HIT: The Third case is a Telugu crime thriller movie that follows the story of Arjun Sarkaar, portrayed by Nani, a HIT officer. Post his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir, he is to investigate a series of brutal murders. However, as the investigation continues, he is confronted with dark, hidden truths. The action sequences in the movie are worth watching.

Criminal Justice Season 4

Release Date: May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Asha Negi

Pankaj Tripathi, the OG, is back with the new season of Criminal Justice. This time, Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) has to face one of the most complex cases of his career. The viewers are promised ultimate drama blended with humour and epic dialogue delivery. This season, there will be high-profile murder cases, twists, turns, and a lot more.

Thudarum

Release Date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Mohanlal, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Shobhana

Written and directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum is a Malayalam thriller movie that revolves around Shanmughan (Mohanlal), a taxi driver who was once a film stunt assistant. His cherished possession, a black Ambassador Mark 1 car, catches the eye of the police who are investigating a case. His world turns upside down, and now, he has to prevail and fight for justice.

Kankhajura

Release Date: May 30th, 2025

May 30th, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Cast: Mohit Raina, Vyom Vyas, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias

Kankhajura is a gripping tale of Ashu, portrayed by Vyom Vyas, who returns home after surviving his imprisonment for 14 long years, due to the crime he committed while he was young. As he tries to reconnect with his brother Max (Mohit Raina), his dark past starts shadowing his bond with his family. Not only this, but Max's life and business are in danger. This web series is a blend of dark, suspense, and redemption.

Captain America: Brave New World

Release Date: May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez

For all the Marvel lovers, introducing the new Captain America - Sam Wilson. The movie follows Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, who finds himself stuck in the middle of an international incident. He has to find the motive behind the nefarious global plan. Will he be able to save the world before it turns red?

Lost in Starlight

Release Date: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Space Sci-Fi

Romance, Space Sci-Fi Cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Justin H. Min, Hong Kyung

Written and directed by Han Ji-Won, Lost in Starlight is an animated romance sci-fi drama movie that follows an astronaut who leaves planet Earth for Mars on a mission. However, before leaving, he falls in love with a musician. Will his love survive through the galaxies? Watch this first-ever Korean Animated romance movie only on Netflix.

A Complete Unknown

Release Date: May 31st, 2025

May 31st, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Biopic

Biopic Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning

Based on the life of Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown follows the story of the star during his early stages of his career. The movie will explore his journey and how his connections fostered his rise to fame.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Release Date: May 21st, 2025

May 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Psychological Drama

Psychological Drama Cast: Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding

This Nicole Kidman starrer web series is back with its second season, which is more gripping than before. Nine Perfect Strangers revolves around nine guests who visit an elite wellness retreat. However, the story then centres on the wellness guru who unlocks human potential with his psychedelic therapy, healing trauma. The series is intense and keeps you hooked to the screens for a long time.

Other OTT Releases This Week