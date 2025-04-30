Varunan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Varunan is a Tamil Action-drama movie which has been written and directed by Jayaavelmurugun. This movie originally hit the theatres on March 14, 2025, and is now set to release on an OTT platform. The movie features Maheshwari Chanakyan, Gabriella Charlton, Haripriya Isai, and more. This movie revolves around a rival competition that occurs amid a global water crisis. Varunan is power-packed with action and drama. The movie will release on aha Tamil on May 01, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Varunan

Varunan will start streaming from May 01, 2025, exclusively on aha Tamil. Viewers will require a subscription to watch this movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Varunan

The movie follows the global water crisis, where rival distribution groups turn violent in order to acquire control. However, the movie intensifies when the workers belonging to the distribution groups start spreading violence and become a centre of risk for society. As the workers become ruthless, society is threatened. What will be the consequences of this competition? Watch the movie streaming from 1st May 2025.

The entire team has delivered an outstanding performance, and the action sequences in the movie are top-notch. Varunan is a must-watch for those who are fond of thrill, action, and suspense.

Cast and Crew of Varunan

Varunan has been written and directed by Jaayavelmurugan. The movie features stars like Maheshwari Chanakyan, Gabriella Charlton, Haripriya Isai, accompanied by Dushyant Jayaprakash, Arjunna Keerthivasan, Dumkan Maari, and more. Kaarthik Sreedaran is the producer of Varunan, while Bobo Shashi has composed the music. S. Srirama Santhosh is the cinematographer, and U. Mathayan is the editor of Varunan.

Reception of Varunan

Originally, Varunan hit the theatres on March 14, 2025. The movie was loved by the audience and critics. It was a blockbuster hit and is now ready for streaming online. Varurnan has received an IMDb rating of 9.5/10.