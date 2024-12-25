Subedaar OTT Release: Anil Kapoor’s Action-Drama to Stream on Prime Video

Anil Kapoor's upcoming film Subedaar has been announced for release on Prime Video. The film, directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame, is a gripping action drama that promises a refreshing take on the genre. Kapoor described Subedar as a “pure action film” with a strong dramatic core, setting it apart from his previous roles. Working with Triveni and a skilled production team, Kapoor stated that the film's preparations were both enjoyable and meticulously planned.

When and Where to Watch Subedaar

The streaming rights for Subedaar have been secured by Prime Video, making it available exclusively on the platform. While the specific release date has not been revealed, viewers can expect updates in the coming weeks. Fans of Anil Kapoor and action-packed storytelling are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Official Trailer and Plot of Subedaar

The promotional teaser for Subedaar has been lauded for capturing the essence of the film's dynamic narrative. Shot under Triveni's direction in just a few hours, the teaser highlights the film's high-octane sequences and dramatic moments. Although the plot details remain tightly under wraps, Subedar is expected to showcase a riveting storyline, combining emotional depth with intense action, promising a unique experience for viewers.

Cast and Crew of Subedaar

The film stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role, under the direction of Suresh Triveni. The script has been co-written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. The production is a collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Producers include Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Kapoor himself.