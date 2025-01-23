iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in multiple markets later this year as a successor to the third-generation iPhone SE that arrived in 2022. Several leaked details about the purported handset, including its design, chipset and probable launch timeline, have surfaced online over the past few months. Now, details of the processor on the smartphone has leaked again, alongside the possible chipset in the 11th Generation iPad (or iPad 11). The upcoming generation of iPads is expected to include upgrades over the existing variants of the iPad Air and Pro models.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

The rumoured iPhone SE 4 has previously been tipped to be powered by an in-house A18 Bionic chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM. It is expected to support Face ID as well as Apple Intelligence features. A recent MacRumors report citing a private X account claimed that the purported handset from Apple will likely get a processor with the identifier T8140.

This identifier is used in both the A18 and A18 Pro chipsets, but considering that the iPhone SE 4 is a relatively lower-end device, it is more likely that it will get the more affordable A18 chip. The report does not identify the source of the leak but says that they have a "good track record of sharing iOS-related information" with "occasional misses."

iPad 11 Specifications (Expected)

Citing the same anonymous source, MacRumors claims in a separate report that the rumoured iPad 11 is expected to have a processor with the identifier T8120, which corresponds with the A16 chipset. This SoC is found on older-generation iPhones including the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that the iPad (11th Gen) will ship with Apple Intelligence features. He claimed that the purported iPad 11 models could carry A17 Pro SoCs from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the rumoured A16 chipset does not offer support for the AI suite on Apple's existing iPhone models.

It's best to take all conflicting information about the iPad (11th Gen) with a grain of salt. The report notes that both Gurman and the unnamed tipster cited in their report have had "good track records with Apple rumours, with the occasional miss."