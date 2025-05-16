Technology News
Nesippaya Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar Starrer Movie

Nesippaya is a gripping Tamil romantic thriller that blends college romance with a suspenseful international twist, streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2025 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar deliver powerful performances in Nesippaya, now streaming on Lionsgate Play

  • Nesippaya is releasing on Lionsgate Play OTT on May 16, 2025
  • Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar are in the lead roles
  • Directed by Vishnu Vardhan with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja under XB Fi
Nesippaya is a Tamil-based romantic thriller film, loved by the audience because of its heartwarming story and stellar performances. This different story has been directed by Vishnu Vardhan. He is known for building magical storylines by putting depth of love, conflicts and redemption. There are two individuals in the film belonging to different backgrounds but united by fate. There is love, romance, mystery, and thriller in this movie.

When and Where to Watch Nesippaya

Lionsgate Play has revealed that the movie is now available for streaming on its platform. The movie was released in theatres on January 14, 2025 and got a great response. The movie was released in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Those who couldn't watch it then or want to experience it it again can watch it from their own screens.

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

The official trailer shows a college romance with suspense and mysteries. Arjun is an engineering student, and Diya is a dancer. Both are ambitious for their career, but Diya had to take a flight to Portugal for her career. There she is alleged in a murder case and Arjun goes to every lengths, reaches Portugal to save her. There is reconciliation and a need for justice in the movie ahead. Viewers can enjoy the shuffling of thriller scenes to romantic keeping engaged.

Cast and Crew Behind Nesippaya

Nesippaya features Akash Murli and Aditi Shankar with their killer performances as protagonists. Other members are Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin and R. Sarathkumar Prabhu. Vishnu Vardhan has written the script together with Neelan Sekar and Yuvan Shankar Raja. The production banner is X.B. Film Creators.

Reception and Early Buzz

Nesippaya's romantic but thrilling story garnered a lot of attention from viewers with a rating of 9.5 on IMDb. The audience loved it because of the heartfelt emotions of love and care.

 

