As the weekend finally arrives, your favorite OTT platforms are also ready to unveil some of the must-watch shows and movies of the week. From top entertaining dramas and light-hearted romance to edge-of-the-seat thrillers and action, there's a lot to binge-watch. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's debut on their talk show, to Sundarakanda and Marvel Zombies, the new releases are all lined up. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of the top watches for the weekend. Explore now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Release Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Reality, Talk Show

Reality, Talk Show Cast: Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan

Written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, this show follows Kajol and Twinkle Khanna engaging in candid conversations with the Bollywood celebrities. The conversations will be unfiltered, blended with laughter, humor, and sometimes witty talk. This show will certainly celebrate the film industry as the guests and host will reveal a lot of hidden secrets and share some beautiful insights from the sets.

Janaawar – The Beast Within

Release Date: September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Crime

Crime Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Atul Kale

Janaawar - The Best Within is a crime series that revolves around SI Hemant Kumar (Played by Bhuvan Arora), who is set to investigate a gripping case of a missing person. As he delves deeper into exposing the truth, he gets entangled with finding more hidden bodies, which leads to shifting the plot towards the case of serial killings. Headless body, missing gold, and more, this series gets intense with each episode.

Mrigaya: The Hunt

Release Date: September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Mukesh Agrohari, Saurav Das, Ananya Bhattacharya, Anirban Chakrabarti

Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, Mrigaya: The Hunt is a crime thriller movie that follows four Kolkata Police officers who team up to solve a case of the murder of a sex worker in the Sonagachi red-light district. However, things get complicated when the investigation leads them to confront a criminal gang from Uttar Pradesh, ruled by a don named Sardar. The movie is packed with intense action sequences and a gripping plot.

Sundarakanda

Release Date: September 23, 2025

September 23, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani, Ajay, Vasuki Anand, Raghu Babu

Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance movie that follows a middle-aged man named Siddharth (portrayed by Nara Rohith), who is looking for his love interest; however, he keeps failing due to his expectations of his future wife. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a young college girl named Eira (played by Vriti Vaghani). When things go smoothly for him, his relationship will face a challenge as someone familiar from his past returns.

Hridayapoorvam

Release Date: September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan, Siddique

Hridayapoorvam is a feel-good movie that centres around a wealthy man named Sandeep Balakrishnan (Played by Mohanlal), who receives a heart transplant. Soon, he is invited to attend the engagement of his donor's daughter. However, an accident makes him stay longer with the family of his donor. That's when he explores the real meaning of love, relationships, and every emotion he has been distant from.

Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira

Release Date: September 26, 2025

September 26, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai

Written by Anuraj O.B. and Althaf Salim, this movie is a comic blend of romance and emotions that revolves around Aby (played by Fahadh Faasil), who gets jilted at his own wedding. Soon, he meets a reserved woman, and as they heal together, a connection begins to spark between the two. However, his life turns upside down when his ex-fiancée returns with all the answers. What happens next will leave the viewers in giggles and ultimate laughter.

Marvel Zombies

Release Date: September 24, 2025

September 24, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Cast: Iman Vellani, Tod Williams, David Boat, Robin Atkin Downes

Created by Zeb Wells, Marvel Zombies follows a group of survivors who embark on a quest to save the Earth after the Avengers are taken over by the Zombie Plague. They will risk their lives only to discover the key to bringing the plague to an end and save thee rest of the world from this deadly attack. This mini-series comprise of promising plot and has some epic action sequences.

