As the weekend finally arrives, your favorite OTT platforms are also ready to unveil some of the must-watch shows and movies of the week. From top entertaining dramas and light-hearted romance to edge-of-the-seat thrillers and action, there's a lot to binge-watch. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's debut on their talk show, to Sundarakanda and Marvel Zombies, the new releases are all lined up. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of the top watches for the weekend. Explore now:
Top OTT Releases This Week
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle
- Release Date: September 25, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Reality, Talk Show
- Cast: Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan
Written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, this show follows Kajol and Twinkle Khanna engaging in candid conversations with the Bollywood celebrities. The conversations will be unfiltered, blended with laughter, humor, and sometimes witty talk. This show will certainly celebrate the film industry as the guests and host will reveal a lot of hidden secrets and share some beautiful insights from the sets.
Janaawar – The Beast Within
- Release Date: September 26, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Crime
- Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Atul Kale
Janaawar - The Best Within is a crime series that revolves around SI Hemant Kumar (Played by Bhuvan Arora), who is set to investigate a gripping case of a missing person. As he delves deeper into exposing the truth, he gets entangled with finding more hidden bodies, which leads to shifting the plot towards the case of serial killings. Headless body, missing gold, and more, this series gets intense with each episode.
Mrigaya: The Hunt
- Release Date: September 26, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Mukesh Agrohari, Saurav Das, Ananya Bhattacharya, Anirban Chakrabarti
Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, Mrigaya: The Hunt is a crime thriller movie that follows four Kolkata Police officers who team up to solve a case of the murder of a sex worker in the Sonagachi red-light district. However, things get complicated when the investigation leads them to confront a criminal gang from Uttar Pradesh, ruled by a don named Sardar. The movie is packed with intense action sequences and a gripping plot.
Sundarakanda
- Release Date: September 23, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani, Ajay, Vasuki Anand, Raghu Babu
Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance movie that follows a middle-aged man named Siddharth (portrayed by Nara Rohith), who is looking for his love interest; however, he keeps failing due to his expectations of his future wife. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a young college girl named Eira (played by Vriti Vaghani). When things go smoothly for him, his relationship will face a challenge as someone familiar from his past returns.
Hridayapoorvam
- Release Date: September 26, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Cast: Mohanlal, Basil Joseph, Malavika Mohanan, Siddique
Hridayapoorvam is a feel-good movie that centres around a wealthy man named Sandeep Balakrishnan (Played by Mohanlal), who receives a heart transplant. Soon, he is invited to attend the engagement of his donor's daughter. However, an accident makes him stay longer with the family of his donor. That's when he explores the real meaning of love, relationships, and every emotion he has been distant from.
Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira
- Release Date: September 26, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai
Written by Anuraj O.B. and Althaf Salim, this movie is a comic blend of romance and emotions that revolves around Aby (played by Fahadh Faasil), who gets jilted at his own wedding. Soon, he meets a reserved woman, and as they heal together, a connection begins to spark between the two. However, his life turns upside down when his ex-fiancée returns with all the answers. What happens next will leave the viewers in giggles and ultimate laughter.
Marvel Zombies
- Release Date: September 24, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Cast: Iman Vellani, Tod Williams, David Boat, Robin Atkin Downes
Created by Zeb Wells, Marvel Zombies follows a group of survivors who embark on a quest to save the Earth after the Avengers are taken over by the Zombie Plague. They will risk their lives only to discover the key to bringing the plague to an end and save thee rest of the world from this deadly attack. This mini-series comprise of promising plot and has some epic action sequences.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Alice in Borderland Season 3
|Netflix
|Sept 25th, 2025
|House of Guinness
|Netflix
|Sept 25th, 2025
|The Savant
|Apple TV+
|Sept 26th, 2025
|Dhoora Theera Yaana
|Sun NXT
|Sept 26th, 2025
|Sarkeet
|Manorama Max
|Sept 26th, 2025
|Ruth And Boaz
|Netflix
|Sept 26th, 2025
|Dangerous Animals
|Lionsgate Play
|Sept 26th, 2025
|The Serial Killer Apprentice
|Disney+
|Sept 26th, 2025
|Death of a Unicorn
|JioHotstar
|Sept 28th, 2025
|Big Boss Kannada Season 12
|JioHotstar
|Sept 28th, 2025