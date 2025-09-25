Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones, Smart TVs, Accessories, and More

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the 128GB iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 47,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2025 15:47 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 also offers no-cost EMI option on select devices

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent off when making transactions
  • Amazon Bestsellers is the list of most popular devices based on sales
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's largest sale event of the year. Every year, the company brings lucrative discounts on a large variety of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. However, with so many choices, one can easily get confused about what to choose. This is what the Amazon Bestseller list comes in handy. The company maintains a list of the most popular devices based on sales, which is updated frequently.

So, if you are in the market for a smartphone, smart TV, or mobile accessories during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, and are not sure which device to purchase, opting for a device listed in the bestseller list is a safe choice. The popular devices also come with a high discount value, which ensures the burden on your finances is not too much.

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is currently listed at the top of the bestseller list. The smartphone was launched in India in 2023 at the price of Rs. 69,990. But during the sale, it is available for the price of Rs. 47,999. While the hardware is a bit old compared to the newer generation models, its specifications still hold up in the market. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is another such smartphone, also part of the bestseller list.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Bestselling Smartphones, Smart TVs, and Accessories

Here, we have curated the best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories from the Amazon Bestseller list. If you're in the market for a portable speaker, you can check the list of discounted products here. Alternatively, if you want to replace your smart TV with a projector, the buying guide is here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
iPhone 15 (128GB) Rs. 69,900 Rs. 47,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 72,999 Buy Here
Sony Bravia 2M2 (43-inch) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
LG UA82 Series (43-inch) Rs. 46,090 Rs. 26,490 Buy Here
Samsung 25W Type-C Adaptor Rs. 1,699 Rs. 799 Buy Here
Xiaomi Power Bank (20,000mAh) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Xiaomi, Sony
