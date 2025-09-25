Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's largest sale event of the year. Every year, the company brings lucrative discounts on a large variety of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. However, with so many choices, one can easily get confused about what to choose. This is what the Amazon Bestseller list comes in handy. The company maintains a list of the most popular devices based on sales, which is updated frequently.

So, if you are in the market for a smartphone, smart TV, or mobile accessories during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, and are not sure which device to purchase, opting for a device listed in the bestseller list is a safe choice. The popular devices also come with a high discount value, which ensures the burden on your finances is not too much.

The iPhone 15 128GB variant is currently listed at the top of the bestseller list. The smartphone was launched in India in 2023 at the price of Rs. 69,990. But during the sale, it is available for the price of Rs. 47,999. While the hardware is a bit old compared to the newer generation models, its specifications still hold up in the market. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is another such smartphone, also part of the bestseller list.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Bestselling Smartphones, Smart TVs, and Accessories

Here, we have curated the best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories from the Amazon Bestseller list. If you're in the market for a portable speaker, you can check the list of discounted products here. Alternatively, if you want to replace your smart TV with a projector, the buying guide is here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.