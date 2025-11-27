Technology News
OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 24 - Nov 30): Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More

The OTT platforms geared up with high-action thrillers, dramas, movies, and series for the week. Top releases include Aaryan, Stranger Things S5, Sasivadane, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2025 14:19 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 24 - Nov 30): Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

This week is set to drop some of the biggest blockbusters the viewers have been waiting for. From Kantara Legend: Chapter 1 ready to make its Hindi debut, to Rohit Saraf's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, your favorite OTT platforms are packed with the new releases. Moreover, whether you wish to binge-watch light-hearted romance or indulge in gripping thrillers, different genres are hitting this week. To ease your hunt, we've curated a list of the top OTT releases of the week. Explore them now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari

  • Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Comedy
  • Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, this is a romantic comedy film that follows two former lovers named Sunny and Tulsi, who embark on a quest to win their love interests and fake a relationship, only to break their exes' marriage. However, in this mix-up, the chaos unfolds. Further, as they infiltrate their exes' marriage i.e., Vikram and Ananya, a lot of comic instances take place. The film is packed with entertainment and humor.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

  • Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

One of the most anticipated seasons of the most popular Sci-Fi series will revolve around Hawkins, who has been through a rough phase after the rifts and is under military quarantine. However, as the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, the fear certainly makes a comeback. Now, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends have to fight for one last time and confront Vecna. Also, they have to battle the Upside Down and the monsters for the final faceoff. This time, the season will begin with chaos, and the climax will be worth watching.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Hindi

  • Release Date: Nov. 27th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Period Drama
  • Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

This is a Kannada period drama that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara. The climactic battle is worth watching.

Mass Jathara

  • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action
  • Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Navin Chandra, V.K. Naresh, Krishna Kumar

Mass Jathara is a Telugu action film that revolves around an honest railway police officer, Lakshman Bheri (Ravi Teja), who gets transferred to a tribal area. However, the chaos begins when he seizes a major ganja shipment and comes in the eye of the leader of the drug-smuggling syndicate called K.G. Reddy. That's when the conflict between the two takes place. The plot also explores Lakshman's romance with his love interest.

Aaryan

  • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: K. Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Vishnu Vishal, Maanasa Choudhary

Written and directed by Praveen K, the film follows a frustrated, disillusioned writer who claims a five-day serial killing spree on air. However, things begin to take a tragic turn when his announcement soon begins to convert into reality. Frightened of the murders, DCP further takes the charge to investigate and delve deeper to connect the dots. The film explores themes of crime, conspiracy, and mystery.

Raktabeej 2

  • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Ananya Banerjee, Victor Banerjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas

Written by Zinia Sen, Raktabeej 2 is a political action thriller that revolves around an IB Officer and a West Bengal Police Officer, who collectively embark on investigating a new terrorist leader, whose motive has been to destabilize the relationship between India and Bangladesh. While investigating this cross-border conspiracy, the mission is further escalated by the investigators delving deep to stop a deadly plot during the president's visit to Thailand.

The Pet Detective

  • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast: Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan

The Pet Detective is a Malayalam Adventure Comedy Film that follows Tony (Played by Sharafudheen), who takes the job of a Pet Detective only to impress the father of his love interest. However, things take a wild turn when his job lands him entangled in the web of an international mafia group. Now, he must navigate his way out. The film is a perfect blend of action and comedy.

Primitive War

  • Release Date: Nov. 28th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror
  • Cast: Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler, Jeremy Piven

Written and directed by Luke Sparke, Primitive War is a Sci-Fi thriller film that follows an elite American Recon team who are sent to the Vietnam War jungle in 1968, to find the missing platoon. However, their mission soon turns into a fight for survival when they learn the jungle is inhabited by dinosaurs. Now, as they search for the platoon, they must fight for their survival.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Bel-Air Season 4 JioHotstar November 24th, 2025
Kevin Heart: Acting My Age Netflix November 24th, 2025
Three Idiots in Kenya Netflix November 25th, 2025
Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 Netflix November 25th, 2025
Jingle Bell Heist Netflix November 26th, 2025
Ekaki YouTube November 27th, 2025
Regai Zee 5 November 28th, 2025
Born Hungry JioHotstar November 28th, 2025
Left-Handed Girl Netflix November 28th, 2025
Karimulla Biryani Point ETV Win November 30th, 2025
