Police Police Streaming Now Online: Know Everything about this Tamil Original Series

Police Police is a Tamil series that offers a blend of comedy, crime, suspense, and a lot of humour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 17:00 IST
Police Police Streaming Now Online: Know Everything about this Tamil Original Series

Photo Credit: OTTPLAY

A cop hires a street-smart crook to join the force illegally—what follows is full-on fun! #PolicePolice

Highlights
  • Police Police is a Tamil Suspense comedy series
  • It stars Mirchi Senthil and Jaiseelan Sivaram in the lead roles
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar, in multiple languages
Police Police is a Tamil original web series that has finally made its way to your digital screens. This series revolves around a Police Inspector who hires a smart criminal to enter the police department illegally as a cop. Soon, the duo begins to investigate criminal cases and more. However, things get complex as internal affairs officer, ACP Meera, becomes suspicious. This series is a perfect blend of comedy, humor, crime, and a bit of romance. The plot of this series is quite promising.

When and Where to Watch Police Police

This web series has finally landed on JioHotstar, in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. Initially, it has launched 4 episodes, while the rest will follow weekly, every Friday.

Official Trailer and Plot of Police Police

Police Police is a suspense comedy series that revolves around a police officer named Arjun, who hires a smart criminal, named Ravi, only to join the police department illegally. Arjun then uses Ravi's underworld connections to solve complex criminal cases. However, things take a wild turn when ACP Meera, an internal affairs officer, becomes suspicious of the duo. Will Arjun and Ravi be able to keep this secret? Who will suffer the consequences? Will they ever be exposed? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Police Police

This JioHotstar originals Tamil web series stars Mirchi Senthil and Jaiseelan Sivaram in the prominent roles. Further, they have been accompanied by Shabana, Sujitha Dhanush, Sathya, and more.

Reception of Police Police

Police Police, Tamil original series, has recently landed on the digital screens, and the reviews are yet to be received for the same. The IMDb rating of the series is currently unavailable.

 

