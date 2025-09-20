Technology News
Sundarakanda OTT Release Date Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romance Drama Online

Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance drama movie that is set to hit the digital screens. It follows the journey of a middle-aged man falling in love with a young girl.

Updated: 20 September 2025 17:30 IST
Sundarakanda OTT Release Date Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romance Drama Online

Photo Credit: Bookmyshow

Sundarakanda: Nara Rohith stars in a romantic drama where age meets love in an unexpected journey

  • Sundarakanda is a Telugu Romance Drama Movie
  • It stars Nara Rohith and Virti Vaghani
  • Streaming Starts from Sept 27th, 2025, on JioHotstar
Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance drama movie that has recently hit the theatres with its fun plot. Now, it is all set to make a debut on the digital screens. Written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, Sundarakanda follows a man in his 40s seeking his love. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with a young college girl. The romance between them ignites and gets complicated when a familiar face from his past returns. The movie is a lighthearted comedy.

When and Where to Sundarakanda

This Telugu drama is expected to land digitally on September 27, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda follows a middle-aged man named Siddharth (portrayed by Nara Rohith), who is looking for his love interest; however, he keeps failing due to his expectations of his future wife. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a young college girl named Eira (played by Vriti Vaghani). When things go smoothly for him, his relationship will face a challenge as a face from his past returns. This movie explores the themes of modern relationships and romantic failures, too.

Cast and Crew of Sundarakanda

This Telugu romance drama stars Nara Rohith and Vriti Vaghani in the lead roles, where they are supported by a prominent cast like Ajay, Vasuki Anand, Raghu Babu, Sunaina Badam, VTV Ganesh, and more. The music composer of Sundarakanda is Leon James, while the face behind the cinematography is Pradeesh Varma.

Reception of Sundarakanda

This movie was theatrically released on Aug 27th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.1/10.

 

