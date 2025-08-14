84 Toh Baad is a poignant Punjabi-language crime thriller streaming series about the post-1984 anti-Sikh riots psyche in Punjab. Chaupal Original, released on August 14, 2025, delves into the lingering scars those tumultuous times left, paying little to no heed to the riots themselves but more to the psychological and societal ramifications that still linger 23 years post the tragic events. Fuelled by gripping storytelling and great performances, the series is a study in the conflict between power and truth in an era when fear was more potent than justice.

When and Where to Watch

84 Toh Baad started streaming from August 14, 2025, on Chaupal OTT. It is also available on OTTplay Premium, with wider access to regional thriller-loving viewers.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of 84 Toh Baad introduces viewers to an authentic and ominous world borne out of the misuse of power and the voices that were erstwhile became victims of suppression. The common thread that pulls it all together is Bagarh Singh, a man who brings silence with his presence. While an advocate collects testimonies of survivors, secrets begin to speak, raw stories emerge of police violence and abuse of power. This is not sensationalism but exposure, give us relatable characters and real ground, things that you'd still remember long after you watched.

Cast and Crew

Produced under the banner of Chaupal Studios, 84 Toh Baad is designed and penned by Jarnail Singh, directed by Patanga. An exciting presentation which stars Gurshabad as Ajitpal Singh and also the commanding role of Bagarh Singh, Kuljinder Sidhu. Apart from show creator Jarnail Singh, who plays Prof. Shamsher Singh, Kirandeep Rayat, Richa Bhatt, Drishti Talwar, Parkash Gadh, and Gavy Daska will be seen in pivotal roles.

Reception

The series has only just hit the airwaves and reviews from a higher-up viewer level are still trickling in, but its undeniable subject matter and dazzlingly executed creation make it an early entry as one of the more notable regional crime dramas. There's no IMDb rating to it right now, as it's just been released.