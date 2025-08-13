Pretty Thing is a thriller movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. Written by Jack Donnelly, this movie tells the story of a passionate yet toxic affair between a high-ranking executive and a young waiter. Initially, what started as a casual affair soon turned into a dangerous obsession, and that's when the game of stalking begins. The movie explores the themes of control, desire, and power. This movie stars Karl Glusman and Alicia Silverstone in the lead roles.

When and Where to Watch Pretty Thing

Pretty Thing is now streaming on Lionsgate Play in the English Language. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pretty Thing

Pretty Thing revolves around a passionate yet toxic affair between Sophie, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, an executive, and Elliot, played by Karl Glusman, a young waiter. The movie begins when Sophia meets Elliot at a party and initiates a casual affair. As their affair blends into passion and strong desires, they take a trip to Paris together. However, things take a wild turn when Sophie decides to end this casual relationship, but Elliot refuses to leave her. The game then begins to get messier as Elliot confronts his toxic, obsessive side by stalking her and threatening her. Sophie has to regain control of her life and reclaim herself from Elliot's toxic behavior.

Cast and Crew of Pretty Thing

Directed by Justin Kelly, this movie stars Karl Glusman and Alicia Silverstone in the lead roles. The duo has been further supported by Catherine Curtin, Sergi Martos, Britne Oldford, Kyle Bary, and more. Tim Kvasnosky is the music composer of the movie, while the cinematography has been done by Matt Klammer.

Reception of Pretty Thing

Pretty Thing was recently released in the theatres on July 4, 2025, where it did not receive the response that the makers expected. However, they are positive about the response from digital screens. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.1/10.