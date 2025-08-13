Technology News
English Edition

Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Mr and Mrs 420 Again is a Punjabi comedy drama starring Jassie Gill, Jagjeet Sandhu, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 August 2025 21:39 IST
Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

This Punjabi comedy-drama is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Mr and Mrs 420 Again is a Punjabi Comedy Drama
  • Movie Gives Wholesome Entertainment
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Advertisement

Mr And Mrs 420 Again is a Punjabi comedy drama movie that has been written By Naresh Kathooria And directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary. Starring Karamjit Anmol, Sukhdev Barnala, Gurpreet Ghuggi Etc, the movie was released on June 27, 2025. This wholesome comedy revolves around a struggling actor whose career aspirations get hilariously mixed up with an unexpected surrogacy situation. The film follows his journey as he navigates the ups and downs of the industry while comically dealing with the challenges of becoming a surrogate mother.

When and Where to Watch Mr and Mrs 420 Again

This Punjabi comedy drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video on rental basis. 

Plot of Mr And Mrs 420 Again

A man aspiring to make it big in the film industry decides to changes makeover himself as a woman to get opportunities as an item girl. While he is in this makeover, star producer approaches him with a request for a surrogate mother. The story then follows the challenging and comical situations that arise for the man in his female persona.

Cast and Crew of Mr and Mrs 420 Again

Mr And Mrs 420 Again stars Jassie Gill, Jagjeet Sandhu, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Monica Sharma, Deepali Rajput, Naresh Kathooria, Rrupaali Gupta, Japneet Luthra, Gurmeet Sajjan, Sanju Solanki, Sajneev, Attri, Michael Gautam, Arry Gill, Arshdeep Gill, Gursewak, Soni Nathana, Happy, Jaswinder Makrauna, Gurpreet Toti, Guru Gurbhej. This Punjabi comedy drama production is done under Friday Russh Motion Pictures and produced By Rrupaali Gupta. The music composer of the movie is Dilmaan, BigSmoke. and the cinematography has been done by Harpreet Singh.

Reception of Mr and Mrs 420 Again

Mr and Mrs 420 Again was released on June 27, 2025 and receieved good applause from the audience. Currently, the movie comes with an IMDb rating Is 6.4/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTT Release, Punjabi, Comedy, Drama , Fun
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It

Related Stories

Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  4. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Get Discounts on These iPhone Models During the Flipkart Freedom Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Light Pollution Threatens Global Observatories, Jeopardising Deep-Sky Astronomy
  2. Pretty Thing Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player
  4. Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Alien Earth Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate Launched Alongside New Odyssey G7 Form Factors
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report
  8. Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report
  9. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  10. Acer India Launches New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry, Says Committed to Make in India Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »