Mr And Mrs 420 Again is a Punjabi comedy drama movie that has been written By Naresh Kathooria And directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary. Starring Karamjit Anmol, Sukhdev Barnala, Gurpreet Ghuggi Etc, the movie was released on June 27, 2025. This wholesome comedy revolves around a struggling actor whose career aspirations get hilariously mixed up with an unexpected surrogacy situation. The film follows his journey as he navigates the ups and downs of the industry while comically dealing with the challenges of becoming a surrogate mother.

When and Where to Watch Mr and Mrs 420 Again

This Punjabi comedy drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video on rental basis.

Plot of Mr And Mrs 420 Again

A man aspiring to make it big in the film industry decides to changes makeover himself as a woman to get opportunities as an item girl. While he is in this makeover, star producer approaches him with a request for a surrogate mother. The story then follows the challenging and comical situations that arise for the man in his female persona.

Cast and Crew of Mr and Mrs 420 Again

Mr And Mrs 420 Again stars Jassie Gill, Jagjeet Sandhu, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Monica Sharma, Deepali Rajput, Naresh Kathooria, Rrupaali Gupta, Japneet Luthra, Gurmeet Sajjan, Sanju Solanki, Sajneev, Attri, Michael Gautam, Arry Gill, Arshdeep Gill, Gursewak, Soni Nathana, Happy, Jaswinder Makrauna, Gurpreet Toti, Guru Gurbhej. This Punjabi comedy drama production is done under Friday Russh Motion Pictures and produced By Rrupaali Gupta. The music composer of the movie is Dilmaan, BigSmoke. and the cinematography has been done by Harpreet Singh.

Reception of Mr and Mrs 420 Again

Mr and Mrs 420 Again was released on June 27, 2025 and receieved good applause from the audience. Currently, the movie comes with an IMDb rating Is 6.4/10.