Technology News
English Edition

Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player

The show is now streaming on MX Player, starting August 13, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 August 2025 21:40 IST
Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player

Photo Credit: Amazon MX player

Sena- Guardians of the Nation is set to premiere on August 13 on MX Player

Highlights
  • Young man abandons dream career to train as Army officer
  • Relentless training and trials build toughness to serve country best
  • Father and Son reunite to escape the militants in Kashmir
Advertisement

Sena- Guardians of the Nation is set to premiere on August 13 on MX Player. It is a gripping tale of determination and sacrifice. It follows the story of one man from comfort to courage. The series serves the whole tale of what it takes to earn that uniform. A young man choosing a very odd and difficult path instead of what his father chose for him in California, a tale of patriotism and the odds of that life, will be streaming today on MX Player.

When and where to watch Sena Guardians of the Nation

Sena-Guardians of the Nation is now streaming on Amazon MX player from August 13, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Sena-Guardians of the Nation

Directed and co-written by Abhinav Anand and Vishwajeet Pratap Singh. The main cast comprises Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma, Rahul Tewari, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neetu Dogra, and more.

The Storyline

Sena-Guardian of the Nation is an intense and emotional drama that delves into the making of a soldier and his path towards patriotism. The story centres on a soldier, Karthik Sharma, a young man who turns his back on a lucrative career opportunity in California to don the soldier's uniform. This decision places him at odds with his father, who had different plans for his career. The show provides a unique glimpse of the complex process of passing the Armed Forces Academy selection process. It takes a toll on him when he and his father are captured by militants in Kashmir, which forces them to reconcile and thwart a terrorist escape.

Reception

Sena-Guardian of the Nation is a story of an Indian soldier. When he gets stuck with his father in Kashmir, they need to reconcile to plan a daring escape that can save lives and also baffle a terrorist attack.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, MX Player, OTT Release, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme P4 5G Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  4. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  6. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Get Discounts on These iPhone Models During the Flipkart Freedom Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Light Pollution Threatens Global Observatories, Jeopardising Deep-Sky Astronomy
  2. Pretty Thing Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player
  4. Mr and Mrs 420 Again Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Alien Earth Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate Launched Alongside New Odyssey G7 Form Factors
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Get Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update: Report
  8. Apple Responds After Elon Musk Alleges Favourism to OpenAI, Says App Store ‘Free of Bias’: Report
  9. Asus NUC 15 Performance Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  10. Acer India Launches New Laptop Manufacturing Facility in Puducherry, Says Committed to Make in India Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »