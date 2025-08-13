Sena: Guardians of the Nation is Now Available to Watch on Amazon MX Player

Sena- Guardians of the Nation is set to premiere on August 13 on MX Player. It is a gripping tale of determination and sacrifice. It follows the story of one man from comfort to courage. The series serves the whole tale of what it takes to earn that uniform. A young man choosing a very odd and difficult path instead of what his father chose for him in California, a tale of patriotism and the odds of that life, will be streaming today on MX Player.

When and where to watch Sena Guardians of the Nation

Sena-Guardians of the Nation is now streaming on Amazon MX player from August 13, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Sena-Guardians of the Nation

Directed and co-written by Abhinav Anand and Vishwajeet Pratap Singh. The main cast comprises Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma, Rahul Tewari, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neetu Dogra, and more.

The Storyline

Sena-Guardian of the Nation is an intense and emotional drama that delves into the making of a soldier and his path towards patriotism. The story centres on a soldier, Karthik Sharma, a young man who turns his back on a lucrative career opportunity in California to don the soldier's uniform. This decision places him at odds with his father, who had different plans for his career. The show provides a unique glimpse of the complex process of passing the Armed Forces Academy selection process. It takes a toll on him when he and his father are captured by militants in Kashmir, which forces them to reconcile and thwart a terrorist escape.

Reception

