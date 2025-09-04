Technology News
Raju Jeyamohan-Starrer Bun Butter Jam to Stream on OTT Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Online

After its theatrical release, Bun Butter Jam is now set to stream on OTT platforms soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2025 21:00 IST
Raju Jeyamohan-Starrer Bun Butter Jam to Stream on OTT Soon: Know When, Where to Watch Online

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Bun Butter Jam stars Raju Jeyamohan in the lead role

Highlights
  • The Tamil Rom Com, starring Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhya Prasad and more
  • The movie follows the story of two mother who try to set their kids up
  • It highlights the generational divide in a comedy and chaotic events
The new Tamil romantic-comedy Bun Butter Jam was released in theatres in July. Now it is all set to make its OTT debut. The rom-com stars Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhya Prasad, Bhavya Trikkha, and a stellar supporting cast. The movie follows the story of two young adults whose mothers keep trying to get them together, while they don't possess any such liking towards each other. The movie shows the differences and the will of Gen Z through many comical and chaotic events.

When and Where to Watch Bun Butter Jam

The Tamil movie Bun Butter Jam is ready to stream on Prime Video  starting September 5. Viewers will be required to have a subscription to the streaming service to watch it online.

Cast and Crew

Raghav Mirdath is the writer and director of the movie, along with Sam Suresh, who is also the writer. The film has a stellar cast, including Raju Jeyamohan, Aadya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Charlie, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini Chetan, and more.

The Storyline

The Raghav Mirdath directorial Bun Butter Jam is a Tamil rom-com movie. It is ready to stream on Prime Video. The film follows two mothers who are disillusioned by failed marriages. These two meet and start dreaming of their kids ' marriages. But here is the catch: their kids belong to the new era, Gen Z, and they want different things from life, and as a result, it leads to many funny and chaotic events, and the movie shows the clash of wills and generational divide.

Reception

The Tamil movie Bun Butter Jam will premiere on Prime Video. It follows two mothers who keep trying to get their children together. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.4/10.

 

Further reading: OTT, OTT release, Amazon Prime video
