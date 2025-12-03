Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 6T will be available in China via the company’s online store in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 16:37 IST
OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6T is equipped with a dual-rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6T carries a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • OnePlus Ace 6T gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The phone ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 6T was launched in China by the smartphone brand on Wednesday as the latest addition to its Ace 6 lineup. The handset will go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store in three colourways. The new OnePlus Ace 6T is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which was launched on November 26. It gets a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Moreover, it is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery and the new Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel. It also has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6T, OnePlus Ace 6T launch, OnePlus Ace 6T price, OnePlus Ace 6T specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. ChatGPT Might Soon Be Integrated With the Apple Health App
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  7. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  8. Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India
  9. Apple Plans to Resist Govt's Sanchar Saathi Mandate: All You Need to Know
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Said to Pass Another Milestone, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Removes Sanchar Saathi Pre-Installation Mandate After Pushback
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Reportedly at Pre-Production Stage, Might Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling
  5. Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments
  6. Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update
  8. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
  9. Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android
  10. Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »