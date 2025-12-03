OnePlus Ace 6T gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
The phone ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16
OnePlus Ace 6T was launched in China by the smartphone brand on Wednesday as the latest addition to its Ace 6 lineup. The handset will go on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store in three colourways. The new OnePlus Ace 6T is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which was launched on November 26. It gets a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Moreover, it is equipped with an 8,300mAh battery and the new Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel. It also has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.
