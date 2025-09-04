Technology News
English Edition
  Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 duration is currently unknown.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 16:42 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer cashback offers

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 duration is currently unknown
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will provide cashback offers
  • Phones from Samsung and Apple will be available at a discount
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will start on September 23, the e-commerce platform has announced. During the sale event, the company will offer phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola at discounted prices. This comes after the microsite for the sale event first went live days ago. The company has been teasing the deals on various electronics, including smartphones, PCs, and laptops, for a while now. This comes shortly after Flipkart's direct competitor, Amazon, also revealed that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on the same date.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announcement Comes Shortly After Amazon Revealed the Date for its Sale Event

The landing page for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has been updated on the e-commerce platform's mobile app to reveal that the sale event will commence on September 23. However, it did not announce the number of days for which the sale event will be live. This comes hours after Amazon revealed that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, too.

While the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will be live for all on the above-mentioned date, the Flipkart Plus and Black members could get early access to the same. Last year, the company's Big Billion Days sale began on September 27, while its Plus members were able to grab the deals on September 26, thanks to the early access benefits.

The company recently started teasing the deals for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on its website and mobile app. During the sale event, customers can avail themselves of steal deals, limited-time offers, and festive rush hours. The company will also offer “Double discounts” on some electronics and other products.

Flipkart has also teased that the iPhone 16, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and TWS, like the OnePlus Buds 3, will be available at a discounted rate during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Other electronics like Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines can also be grabbed by interested buyers at relatively low prices. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount, too.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Date Announced; Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and More Teased
