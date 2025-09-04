Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will start on September 23, the e-commerce platform has announced. During the sale event, the company will offer phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola at discounted prices. This comes after the microsite for the sale event first went live days ago. The company has been teasing the deals on various electronics, including smartphones, PCs, and laptops, for a while now. This comes shortly after Flipkart's direct competitor, Amazon, also revealed that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on the same date.

The landing page for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 has been updated on the e-commerce platform's mobile app to reveal that the sale event will commence on September 23. However, it did not announce the number of days for which the sale event will be live. This comes hours after Amazon revealed that its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, too.

While the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will be live for all on the above-mentioned date, the Flipkart Plus and Black members could get early access to the same. Last year, the company's Big Billion Days sale began on September 27, while its Plus members were able to grab the deals on September 26, thanks to the early access benefits.

The company recently started teasing the deals for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 on its website and mobile app. During the sale event, customers can avail themselves of steal deals, limited-time offers, and festive rush hours. The company will also offer “Double discounts” on some electronics and other products.

Flipkart has also teased that the iPhone 16, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and TWS, like the OnePlus Buds 3, will be available at a discounted rate during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Other electronics like Intel PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines can also be grabbed by interested buyers at relatively low prices. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount, too.