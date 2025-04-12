Technology News
Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Agnyathavasi is finally hitting your nearest theatres after a wait of over a year. Watch this murder mystery and unlock the secrets of the village.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 April 2025 11:08 IST
Agnyathavasi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: ZEE5

This movie is set to be released on April 11, 2025

Highlights
  • Agnyathavasi is releasing on April 11, 2025, in the Theatre
  • The movie is a murder mystery thriller with outstanding performances
  • The OTT release of the movie has been leaked online
Agnyathavasi, a Kannada Murder mystery, is finally set to hit the screens on April 11, 2025. The theatrical release of this Jagannath Chikkanna directorial took over a year to release in theatres. The team was waiting for the right time to release and secure the post-theatre rights. Agnyathavasi revolves around a murder mystery that took place in a village where crime has not been reported for the past 25 years. The investigation is all about exploring the dark secrets of the village. According to multiple reports, once the theatre run concludes, the movie might be released on the Zee5 OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Agnyathavasi

This movie is set to be released on April 11, 2025, in theatres. The movie might be available on Zee 5 once the theatrical run is over. However, there is no official confirmation about the OTT release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Agnyathavasi

Agnyathavasi is centered in a village named Malenadu, which has not witnessed a crime for 25 years. However, in 1997, the village's silence is completely shattered as it reports a murder. A police inspector, portrayed by Rangayana Raghu, starts the investigation process for this murder mystery. As the investigation begins, the police inspector uncovers long-buried secrets. The movie gets intense with time, and the twists are set to blow your mind away. The police inspector's journey of investigation is certainly worth watching. According to the makers, this murder mystery will offer a fresh take on the crime thriller genre in the Kannada film industry.

Cast and Crew of Agnyathavasi

The movie features Rangayana Raghu as the lead, followed by Sarath Lohitashwa, Paavana Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, Ravishankar Gowda, and Hari Samashti. The movie is directed by Jannardhan Chikkanna, while the producer is Hemanth N. Rao. The music has been composed by Charan Raj. The editor of Agnyathavasi is Bharath Chandrashekhar. The cinematographer in charge was Advaitha Gurumurthy.

Reception of Agnyathavasi

The movie is set to set the theatres on fire with spectacular performances by the cast. The murder mystery and thrill surrounding the investigations are worth watching.

 

Further reading: Entertainment, Kannada, MurderMystery, Agnyathavasi, OTT, Release, KannadaCrime, ThrillerMovie

Further reading: Entertainment, Kannada, MurderMystery, Agnyathavasi, OTT, Release, KannadaCrime, ThrillerMovie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
