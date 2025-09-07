Alice in Borderland, the Japanese survival thriller, is all set to return with the third season on September 25, 2025. It will be released on Netflix, with its two power-packed, intense seasons packed with scenes of life and death. Fans can expect more gripping challenges and an emotional story in the concept. Recently, the makers launched the trailer of Season 3, keeping the viewers hooked. Season 3 has an original storyline, with the universe being expanded, pushing the characters into uncharted territory.

Where to watch Alice in Borderland S3

Alice in Borderland, is set to stream on September 25 on Netflix.

Cast

Kento Yamazaki, Tao, Tsuchiya, Ayaka Miyoshi, Hayato Isamura, Katsuya Malguma, amongst others. The new cast comprises Koji Ohkura, Kotaro Daigo, Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, Hyunri, Kento Kaku, and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi.

Plot

While Season 3 is yet to be released, here is what can be expected when the director Shinsuke Sato returns to the forefront, with the lead actors Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya. Season 3 will explore the couple's seemingly peaceful life. They are happily married until some resurfacing memories of the dark past thrust them into the dangerous borderlands. Some similar faces like Hayato, Ayaka, and others also led to the anticipation, contributing further as the other new cast members joined. In the trailer, it is a dangerous and darker Borderland where Arisu and Usagi get trapped and separated. They both have to survive this and all the new games while trying to find each other in the unforgiving world they once thought they had passed.

Reception

