Technology News
English Edition

Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Show Online

Alice in Borderland Season 3, a popular Japanese thriller, is speculated to release with the core story and a new plot on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 September 2025 10:00 IST
Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Show Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Alice in Borderland drops new trailer: Arisu & Usagi are trapped, separated & face deadly games

Highlights
  • The Japanese Thriller Alice in Borderland S3 is coming soon on Netflix
  • The trailer shows that Arisu and Usagi are tarped and separated
  • They must fight new games and try to find each other in the brutal
Advertisement

Alice in Borderland, the Japanese survival thriller, is all set to return with the third season on September 25, 2025. It will be released on Netflix, with its two power-packed, intense seasons packed with scenes of life and death. Fans can expect more gripping challenges and an emotional story in the concept. Recently, the makers launched the trailer of Season 3, keeping the viewers hooked. Season 3 has an original storyline, with the universe being expanded, pushing the characters into uncharted territory.

Where to watch Alice in Borderland S3

Alice in Borderland, is set to stream on September 25 on Netflix.

Cast

Kento Yamazaki, Tao, Tsuchiya, Ayaka Miyoshi, Hayato Isamura, Katsuya Malguma, amongst others. The new cast comprises Koji Ohkura, Kotaro Daigo, Risa Sudou, Tina Tamashiro, Hyunri, Kento Kaku, and Hiroyuki Ikeuchi.

Plot

While Season 3 is yet to be released, here is what can be expected when the director Shinsuke Sato returns to the forefront, with the lead actors Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya. Season 3 will explore the couple's seemingly peaceful life. They are happily married until some resurfacing memories of the dark past thrust them into the dangerous borderlands. Some similar faces like Hayato, Ayaka, and others also led to the anticipation, contributing further as the other new cast members joined. In the trailer, it is a dangerous and darker Borderland where Arisu and Usagi get trapped and separated. They both have to survive this and all the new games while trying to find each other in the unforgiving world they once thought they had passed.

Season 3 takes a fresh turn, with an original storyline, expanding the universe, and pushing the show's characters to uncharted territory. The core of the show, the theme and identity, remains the same, with little variations of twists and turns. Season 3 has an original storyline, with the universe being expanded, pushing the characters into uncharted territory. It will release on Netflix on September 25, 2025.

Reception

Alice in Borderland, Season 3, is a popular Japanese thriller that will be released on Netflix on September 25.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: thriller, netflix, movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy
Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Training Its AI Models on Copyrighted Books

Related Stories

Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Show Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Pro Max to Be Available at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Pro First Look Leaked
  3. Yuva Rajkumar-Starrer Ekka OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch It Online
  4. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch It Online
  5. Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About It
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroids vs Comets vs Meteors vs Meteorites: What Are They and How Are They Different From Each Other?
  2. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Show Online
  3. Scientists Map Brain Activity Across 95% of the Mammalian Brain in Landmark Study
  4. Su From So Now Streaming on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Kannada Horror Comedy
  5. Ghaati Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About This Anushka Shetty-Starrer
  6. Yuva Rajkumar-Starrer Ekka OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Kannada Action Drama Online
  7. Swiggy Instamart Quick India Movement 2025 Sale Announced, to Offer Deals on iPhone 17 Series and More
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Price to Drop Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Training Its AI Models on Copyrighted Books
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S26 Pro: First Leaked Renders Have Arrived and Here's What You Can Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »