Technology News
English Edition

Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest

Thandakaaraanyam is a gripping thriller film set in the heart of a mysterious forest where fear, secrets and danger shape the story.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 22:21 IST
Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Thandakaaraanyam is a suspense thriller in a mysterious forest filled with secrets, fear, twists and key

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Suspense-thriller set in a dark and mysterious forest
  • Story driven by secrets, fear and psychological tension
  • Characters face unexpected dangers and hidden truths
Advertisement

Thandakaaranyam, which hit the celluloid on September 19, 2025, is now on OTT. V. R. Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan's social and political film is directed by Athiyan Athirai. This story is inspired by true events set in the mysterious region where there are many secrets and hidden motives lie. It follows the characters whose lives are changed as they take entry in Thandakaraanyam. It is a place which is quite fearful, including suspense and unexpected twists. The storyline is quite gripping with the emotional and intense performances.

When and Where to Watch

Thandakaaranyam is currently on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch it online at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie shows a forest which has a scary world where there are many unsettling events, including danger, secrets and tensions. It is totally inspired by true events and highlights the struggles of characters who fight for survival and come out of a dangerous situation.

There is suspense in the story as a group enters the forest with their personal reasons, and soon they find themselves trapped in disturbing events. As they move ahead, they unravel the truths and emotional disputes together with the dark forces that coincide with their journey. The film is a merger of fear, mystery, and psychology that provides a gripping tale with a thriller.

Cast and Crew

Thandakaaranyam also has an ensemble cast including Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Muthukumar, Aruldoss, Saranya Ravichandran and Bala Saravanan. Music is by Justin Prabhakaran, and lyrics are penned by Umadevi and Thanikodi.

Reception

The film has received great reviews in theatres from the audience and critics because of the socio-political drama. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: thriller, amazonprime, story
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New AppleCare+ Coverage Options in India Announced With Theft and Loss Protection for iPhone
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Launch Date in China: What to Expect

Related Stories

Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  3. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  4. 3I/ATLAS Comet Just Photobombed a Distant Galaxy in a Stunning New Image
  5. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  6. Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
  7. Vivo V60e Review
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  9. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
#Latest Stories
  1. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  2. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  3. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  4. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  5. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  6. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
  8. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  9. James Webb Space Telescope May Have Spotted the Universe’s First Stars, Astronomers Say
  10. Thandakaaraanyam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: A Dark Thriller Set in a Mysterious Forest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »