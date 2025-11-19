Thandakaaranyam, which hit the celluloid on September 19, 2025, is now on OTT. V. R. Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan's social and political film is directed by Athiyan Athirai. This story is inspired by true events set in the mysterious region where there are many secrets and hidden motives lie. It follows the characters whose lives are changed as they take entry in Thandakaraanyam. It is a place which is quite fearful, including suspense and unexpected twists. The storyline is quite gripping with the emotional and intense performances.

When and Where to Watch

Thandakaaranyam is currently on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch it online at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie shows a forest which has a scary world where there are many unsettling events, including danger, secrets and tensions. It is totally inspired by true events and highlights the struggles of characters who fight for survival and come out of a dangerous situation.

There is suspense in the story as a group enters the forest with their personal reasons, and soon they find themselves trapped in disturbing events. As they move ahead, they unravel the truths and emotional disputes together with the dark forces that coincide with their journey. The film is a merger of fear, mystery, and psychology that provides a gripping tale with a thriller.

Cast and Crew

Thandakaaranyam also has an ensemble cast including Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Muthukumar, Aruldoss, Saranya Ravichandran and Bala Saravanan. Music is by Justin Prabhakaran, and lyrics are penned by Umadevi and Thanikodi.

Reception

The film has received great reviews in theatres from the audience and critics because of the socio-political drama. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6.