Kuttram Purindhavan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Sony LIV brings a gripping story that's laced with guilt, truth, and survival in the form of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One. In this Tamil crime thriller, one good deed begets increasingly dire results. In the 8-episode series, emotional depth was knitted alongside gripping suspense as it was directed by Selvamani Muniyappan for his digital debut. In Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu, the series has strong performances from Pasupathy, Vidarth, and Lizzie Antony and takes a look at how normal people get drawn into exceptional crises.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the Kuttram Purindhavan movie on Sony LIV from December 5, 2025, onwards in various languages.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer depicts an intense thriller in which Bhaskar is left stranded when his life falls apart while trying to go to the rescue of a troubled family, as he gets entangled in a missing person case. In a nonlinear narrative with increasing alarm, the series reveals guilt, secrets, and sliding truth.

Cast and Crew

Directed and scripted by RK Selvamani, the series is produced by Happy Unicorn and Aqubulls. It stars Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lizzie Antony, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Ajith Koshy, and Munnar Ramesh in the leading roles. They ground the emotional gravity of the story, particularly as the characters' past sins catch up with their present tragedies.

Reception

The series is already buzzworthy for its emotional weight and strong character journeys. Since this is a new release, the IMDb rating is not yet provided.