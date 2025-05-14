Technology News
Sandisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD With Up to 14.9Gbps Read Speeds Launched in India

The SSD is available in several capacities, ranging from 1TB to 4TB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 10:26 IST
Sandisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD With Up to 14.9Gbps Read Speeds Launched in India

Photo Credit: SanDisk

The NVMe SSD comes with customisable RGB LEDs as a style enhancement feature

  • WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD offers up to 14.9GBps peak read speeds
  • It supports the latest PCIe Gen5 SSD technology
  • The SSD has an optional heatsink variant with improved heat dissipation
SanDisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) was launched in India on Wednesday. Sitting atop other products in the company's WD Black lineup, the SN8100 model caters to high-performance gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. Built upon PCIe Gen5 technology, the NVMe SSD is claimed to have sequential read speeds up to 14.9GBps and up to 8TB capacities. It leverages SanDisk's BiCS8 TLC (Triple-Level Cell) 3D NAND technology for delivering a balance between performance and reliability.

The SSD has an optional variant which comes with a heatsink that has a low-profile passive cooling design to improve heat dissipation during memory-intensive tasks.

SanDisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD Price in India, Availability

SanDisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD price in India starts at Rs. 17,499 for the 1TB storage variant. Meanwhile, the same SSD with an optional heatsink costs Rs. 18.999. It is offered in a total of three memory options — 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The company will also launch an 8TB variant of the WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD with an optional heatsink later this year.

The company says its SSD is available for purchase via various e-commerce platforms as well as retail IT channels across the country. It is offered with a five-year warranty.

SanDisk WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD Specifications

The SanDisk WD Black SN1080 NVMe SSD builds upon the recent introduction of the WD Black SN770 in India and uses PCIe Gen5 technology. As per the company, it offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 14.9GBps and 14GBps, respectively, for the 2TB and 4TB models. It is said to have over 2.3 million IOPS (input/output operations per second) of random performance which is double the numbers claimed by the company's PCIe Gen4 SSDs.

However, it doesn't just focus on performance. SanDisk claims that the new WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD is 100 percent more power efficient than the aforementioned SSD models, with a claimed average operating power of 7W or under. It is built using the SanDisk BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND technology which balances performance and power efficiency.

To handle intensive tasks like hardcore gaming, content creation, and AI workloads, the SanDisk SSD is listed with up to 2,400TBW (Terabytes Written) of endurance. You can also get an optional variant of the WD Black SN8100 SSD which ships with a heatsink. As per SanDisk, it has an integrated, low-profile passive cooling design which does not require extra power or fans for heat dissipation. Further, it has an anodised aluminum build and comes with customisable RGB LEDs as a style enhancement feature.

Further reading: WD Black SN8100 NVMe SSD, WD Black SN8100 Price in India, WD Black SN8100 Specifications, WD Black SN8100, SSD, SanDisk
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
