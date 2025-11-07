Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Announces AI-Powered Kindle Translate Service for Kindle Direct Publishing Authors

The Kindle Translate service is available free of cost to Kindle Direct Publishing authors.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 November 2025 15:13 IST
Amazon Announces AI-Powered Kindle Translate Service for Kindle Direct Publishing Authors

Translated eBooks will be available for purchase on the Amazon store for Kindle devices

Highlights
  • Kindle Translate Service uses AI to translate text
  • It supports translations between English, Spanish, and German
  • Authors can preview, edit and publish AI-translated eBooks via KDP portal
Amazon on Monday announced a new translation service, which makes it easier for Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) authors to publish their eBooks in multiple languages. Dubbed Kindle Translate, it leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to translate text from and to English and select other languages. The service is currently in beta, and the eBook titles translated using it will carry a clear label when listed on the Amazon store for purchase.

Amazon's New Kindle Translate Service

According to Amazon, less than five percent of the titles on its website are available in more than one language. With the new Kindle Translate service, it aims to create opportunities for eBook authors to reach a wider audience, the company said in a blog post. The company said that it is a step towards its ongoing commitment to supporting independent authors reaching global audiences.

Kindle Translate is currently in beta and is available to select KDP authors. It supports translation between English and Spanish and from German to English. As per the company, the KDP portal allows authors to access and manage their translations. They can select languages, select list prices, and publish the eBooks on the Amazon store.

Amazon claims all translations are automatically evaluated for accuracy before their publication, and authors have a choice of either previewing or publishing completed translations. Translations are also eligible to be enrolled in KDP Select and included in Kindle Unlimited.

The Kindle Translate service is available free of cost. The eBooks translated using Kindle Translate will be available for purchase and download on the Amazon store. Such eBooks will carry Kindle Translate labels for transparency, along with samples to preview the translation, the company claims.

Amazon says it will also offer support for more languages in the future, enabling a larger number of titles to be translated using AI.

The company, notably, also recently introduced the next-generation Kindle Scribe, featuring an 11-inch display. It is claimed to be thinner and lighter than previous models, measuring 5.4mm in thickness and tipping the scales at 400g. At the core is a new quad-core chip and increased memory. The Kindle Scribe comes with a new new front light system with miniaturised LEDs in the new lineup, which allows for narrower bezels and uniform lighting. Meanwhile, the new texture-moulded glass is claimed to improve the friction when the pen moves across the screen. 

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Kindle
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
