Apple will delve into the smart home market as it looks for new growth opportunities next year, according to a report. As part of its efforts, the Cupertino-based technology giant is said to be developing a smart home doorbell that will have FaceID support, enabling users to scan their face to gain entry, much like the iPhone. For enhanced functionality of the purported device, Apple may turn to other third-party smart lock makers or even tie up with a single specific company.

Apple Smart Doorbell

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman detailed Apple's smart home efforts. The iPhone maker is reported to be working on a smart home doorbell system that will have advanced facial recognition, which wirelessly connects to a deadbolt lock.

Apple already offers several third-party smart home locks on its online store but this is said to be its first-ever proprietary offering. It is speculated to work on the same HomeKit protocol and may support other third-party locks. With this move, the company may surface as a competitor in a space dominated by the likes of Amazon's Ring and Google Nest.

The product is expected to use Apple's first-ever proprietary wireless networking chipset dubbed Proxima to protect consumer data. The smart home doorbell system is not expected to hit the market at least until the end of next year. However, there may be a possibility that Apple develops the technology but sells it through a third-party brand. If that is the case, Logitech or Belkin are to be the likely partners, as per Gurman.

Other Smart Home Products

The newsletter also details other endeavours by the iPhone maker in the smart home space. It is said to be developing a smart hub powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which would feature a 6-inch screen, FaceTime support, and a new operating system. Apple is also reported to be roll out upgrades for Apple TV and HomePod mini devices next year — both having the new wireless networking chip.

The company could also delve into the home security space with a purported in-home security camera that would work in tandem with its purported smart hub. Its development is already reported to be underway and may offer competition to the likes of Amazon, Blink, Google, and Logitech.