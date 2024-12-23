Technology News
English Edition

Apple Developing Smart Home Doorbell With Support for FaceID and Third-Party Locks: Report

The device is speculated to work on the HomeKit protocol and may support other third-party locks,

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 09:46 IST
Apple Developing Smart Home Doorbell With Support for FaceID and Third-Party Locks: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's Ring is said to be one of the leading smart home doorbell makers

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to enter smart home market with a smart doorbell
  • The device may offer support for FaceID for secure entry
  • The iPhone maker may also partner with third-party smart lock makers
Advertisement

Apple will delve into the smart home market as it looks for new growth opportunities next year, according to a report. As part of its efforts, the Cupertino-based technology giant is said to be developing a smart home doorbell that will have FaceID support, enabling users to scan their face to gain entry, much like the iPhone. For enhanced functionality of the purported device, Apple may turn to other third-party smart lock makers or even tie up with a single specific company.

Apple Smart Doorbell

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman detailed Apple's smart home efforts. The iPhone maker is reported to be working on a smart home doorbell system that will have advanced facial recognition, which wirelessly connects to a deadbolt lock.

Apple already offers several third-party smart home locks on its online store but this is said to be its first-ever proprietary offering. It is speculated to work on the same HomeKit protocol and may support other third-party locks. With this move, the company may surface as a competitor in a space dominated by the likes of Amazon's Ring and Google Nest.

The product is expected to use Apple's first-ever proprietary wireless networking chipset dubbed Proxima to protect consumer data. The smart home doorbell system is not expected to hit the market at least until the end of next year. However, there may be a possibility that Apple develops the technology but sells it through a third-party brand. If that is the case, Logitech or Belkin are to be the likely partners, as per Gurman.

Other Smart Home Products

The newsletter also details other endeavours by the iPhone maker in the smart home space. It is said to be developing a smart hub powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which would feature a 6-inch screen, FaceTime support, and a new operating system. Apple is also reported to be roll out upgrades for Apple TV and HomePod mini devices next year — both having the new wireless networking chip.

The company could also delve into the home security space with a purported in-home security camera that would work in tandem with its purported smart hub. Its development is already reported to be underway and may offer competition to the likes of Amazon, Blink, Google, and Logitech.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple smart home, Apple HomeKit
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 14, iPhone SE Sales in EU to Be Discontinued Due to Upcoming Regulation: Report

Related Stories

Apple Developing Smart Home Doorbell With Support for FaceID and Third-Party Locks: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
  2. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  3. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  4. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  5. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Wins Ruling Against NSO Group as US Court Finds It Liable for Pegasus Spyware Hack
  2. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Announces Strategic Rs. 100 Crore Investment to Advance Quad-Curved Display Technology for Its Phones
  4. Rocket Lab Delays Launch of Synspective's Earth-Imaging Satellite
  5. Poco X7 5G Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, IP68 Rating
  6. Japan's Antitrust Watchdog to Find Google Violated Law in Search Case: Report
  7. X Premium+ Subscription Receives Significant Price Hike in India, US and Other Markets
  8. Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction
  10. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »