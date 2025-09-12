Artiste is a Telugu-language film which has been directed by Ratanrishi. It involves crime, obsession, love, and revenge in a fast-paced story. Starring Santosh Kalwacherla, Krisheka Patel, Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma and Tanikella Bharani among others, the film is a story of a man for whom killing or murdering was not just an act but an art. With atmospheric direction, suspenseful pacing and strong performances, Artiste intends to draw its audience into a dark world of passion and obsession where morality is always challenged.

When and Where to Watch

Artiste was theatrically released on 21 March 2025 in India. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer The official trailer of Artiste released before the film hinted at a story about the protagonist getting caught in a web of crime and revenge, and fixation upon something. The story revolves around the tagline, "Murder is an art and he is its most devoted artiste."

The story threads love, action, suspense and psychological tension, all while revealing the thin line between obsession and madness.

Cast and Crew

It stars Santosh Kalwacherla, Krisheka Patel, Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma, Tanikella Bharani and Soniya Akula. The film remained in production for around 5 years, over which Ratanrishi took on the direction and writing of the movie, which was produced by James Watt Kommu and featured music by Suresh Bobbili. Cinematography was handled by Chandu AJ, and the film was edited by R. M. Vishwanadh Kuchanapally.

Reception and IMDb Rating

Artiste's reception has been mixed with IMDb scoring of 8.8 out of 10. Reviews were won over by its performances, visuals and moody atmosphere, but several nit-picked the pacing and use of familiar murder mystery tropes.