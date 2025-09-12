Technology News
Artiste OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Telugu-Language Crime Thriller

Artiste Telugu movie released in March 2025 and is now streaming on Prime Video. Here’s the plot, cast, crew and IMDb reception.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 September 2025 20:00 IST
Artiste OTT Release: This Is Where You Can Watch the Telugu-Language Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Artiste premiered March 21 theatrically, streaming on Prime Video September 11

  • Artiste released in theatres on 21 March 2025
  • Now streaming on Prime Video for audiences
  • Mixed reviews with modest IMDb ratings
Artiste is a Telugu-language film which has been directed by Ratanrishi. It involves crime, obsession, love, and revenge in a fast-paced story. Starring Santosh Kalwacherla, Krisheka Patel, Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma and Tanikella Bharani among others, the film is a story of a man for whom killing or murdering was not just an act but an art. With atmospheric direction, suspenseful pacing and strong performances, Artiste intends to draw its audience into a dark world of passion and obsession where morality is always challenged.

When and Where to Watch

Artiste was theatrically released on 21 March 2025 in India. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer The official trailer of Artiste released before the film hinted at a story about the protagonist getting caught in a web of crime and revenge, and fixation upon something. The story revolves around the tagline, "Murder is an art and he is its most devoted artiste."

The story threads love, action, suspense and psychological tension, all while revealing the thin line between obsession and madness.

Cast and Crew

It stars Santosh Kalwacherla, Krisheka Patel, Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, Vinay Varma, Tanikella Bharani and Soniya Akula. The film remained in production for around 5 years, over which Ratanrishi took on the direction and writing of the movie, which was produced by James Watt Kommu and featured music by Suresh Bobbili. Cinematography was handled by Chandu AJ, and the film was edited by R. M. Vishwanadh Kuchanapally.

Reception and IMDb Rating

Artiste's reception has been mixed with IMDb scoring of 8.8 out of 10. Reviews were won over by its performances, visuals and moody atmosphere, but several nit-picked the pacing and use of familiar murder mystery tropes.

 

Further reading: Artiste, IMDb, Telugu movie, Murder

Further reading: Artiste, IMDb, Telugu movie, Murder
Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India
Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch in India

  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  5. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery and This Snapdragon Chip
  6. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
  8. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  9. Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 13 Launch
  10. The Bengal Files OTT Release: Know All About This Political Drama
