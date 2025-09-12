Technology News
Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About The Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda Starrer

Saiyaara is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It is a musical romance drama, directed by Mohit Suri.

Updated: 12 September 2025
Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About The Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda Starrer

Photo Credit: Netflix

Saiyaara is now streaming online, only on Netflix

  • Saiyaara is a musical romance drama movie
  • It stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the debutants in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Saiyaara has finally landed on your digital screens. Starring the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this musical romance drama follows a musician, Krish Kapoor, who gets inspired by Vaani's poetry, and they collaborate. However, as they navigate their collaboration, Vaani's health and her past challenge them. From insecurities to complications and more, they have to find a way and ultimately accept that love is the only answer. The movie is a perfect family entertainer, featuring remarkable music and stellar performances by the talented starcast.

When and Where to Watch Saiyaara

Saiyaara is now streaming online, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Saiyaara

This musical romance drama follows Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), a temperamental musician, who falls for the poetry of Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). But Vaani has left her poetry after her breakup and suffers from Alzheimer's. As they navigate their relationship, they must face challenges due to Vaani's fading memory and the insecurities surrounding their love. Ultimately, their love will be tested. Will they be able to make it? The sequences of the movie are raw and high on emotions.

Cast and Crew of Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, this movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, supported by Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Anggad Raaj, and more. It has been written by Sankalp Sadanah and Rohan Shankar, while the cinematography has been done by Vikas Sivaraman. The music composers are Tanishq Baagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

Reception of Saiyaara

This movie was theatrically released on July 18th, 2025, where it made a blockbuster entry at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know About The Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda Starrer
